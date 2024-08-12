Chargebee Named a Leader In 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications

We are delighted to be named as a Leader in the Gartner inaugural report of recurring billing applications... Post this

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

About Chargebee:

Chargebee is the leading Revenue Growth Management (RGM) platform for subscription businesses. Our mission is to help businesses of all sizes grow their revenue by providing a comprehensive suite of solutions, including subscription management and recurring billing, pricing and payment optimization, revenue recognition, collections, and customer retention.

Chargebee is trusted by businesses of all sizes, including Freshworks, Brevo, and Study.com, and is proud to have been consistently recognized by our customers as a Leader in Subscription Management on G2. To learn more about how Chargebee can help unlock and maximize revenue growth, visit www.chargebee.com.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

