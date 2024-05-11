Charged Up for Adventure: The 2024 GMC Hummer EV Arrives at Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC!

The Hummer EV isn't just about raw power – it's built to conquer any challenge. Post this

The Hummer EV boasts a revolutionary electric drivetrain that delivers staggering performance. Choose between the exhilarating 3-motor e4MOTION system with 1,000 horsepower or the powerful 2-motor e4MOTION system with 830 horsepower. Both options propel the Hummer EV from 0 to 60 mph in a jaw-dropping 3.5 seconds, all while producing zero tailpipe emissions.

-Conquer Any Terrain

The Hummer EV isn't just about raw power – it's built to conquer any challenge. Its innovative CrabWalk function allows diagonal movement for navigating tight spaces, while its Adaptive Ride Control provides exceptional handling on any terrain. Additionally, the Hummer EV offers an available 13.3 inches of ground clearance, making it a true off-road champion.

-Find Your Perfect Hummer EV

Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC understands that drivers have unique needs. That's why we offer a variety of Hummer EV configurations. Explore our extensive online inventory to find the perfect match, whether you seek the versatility of the SUV or the rugged capability of the pickup truck.

-Experience the Electric Revolution

Where to Find a 2024 GMC Hummer EV near Atlanta doesn't have to be a mystery! Visit Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC in Kennesaw and experience the future of driving firsthand. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff members are eager to answer your questions and schedule a test drive. Buckle up and prepare to be electrified by the all-new 2024 GMC Hummer EV!

-About Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC

Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC is a leading auto dealership in Kennesaw, GA that offers a wide selection of new and used vehicles and financing, maintenance, and repair services. Now, we have a widening range of personal and business electric vehicles, as well. The dealership is committed to supplying exceptional customer service and helping customers find the right vehicle for their needs and budget. For more information, visit http://www.carlblackkennesaw.com. Shoppers may also contact the Georgia dealership by calling 888-457-2417 or visiting the store at 1110 Roberts Road.

Media Contact

T. Scott Jordan, Carl Black Kennesaw, 888-457-2417, [email protected], www.carlblackkennesaw.com

SOURCE Carl Black Kennesaw