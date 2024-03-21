ChargeHub provides VinFast customers seamless access and payment to more than 85,000 EV charging stations in the US and Canada

Thanks to ChargeHub's Passport Hub EV roaming solution, VinFast is taking advantage of a turnkey integration to the largest pool of Charging Site Operators in the US and Canada to provide the best charging experience.

MONTREAL and TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChargeHub, provider of the Passport Hub, the largest roaming interoperability hub in North America, is partnering with VinFast to offer its clients hassle-free access and payment on over 85,000 EV charging stations. "Working with ChargeHub has enabled VinFast to offer the quickest and simplest access to thousands of chargers on several charging networks and the opportunity to offer charging incentive promotions to our customers," said Robert Muller, Deputy CEO of VinFast Canada.

VinFast is leveraging all of ChargeHub's Passport Hub connections to more than 20 Charging Site Operators (CSOs) in the US and Canada. This is made possible for VinFast by their integration with North America's leading "all-in-one" roaming hub through a single commercial agreement, technical integration and financial reconciliation framework. This provides many benefits not just for Vinfast, but for all connections in the Passport Hub, as it simplifies the complexities of multi-partner integration, communication, and remuneration between distinct and varying businesses.

"From an operational standpoint, VinFast has taken a strategic path to tackle the growing problem of building connections with multiple CSOs in the most efficient way without taxing its internal resources. We understand that managing this critical need of providing EV Roaming for automakers is of utmost importance but since it is not part of their core business, we have developed a turnkey solution for them," said Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub.

This kind of partnership is made easy by ChargeHub's dedicated technical team, that have developed a recipe for success and quick implementation of the Passport Hub:

Defining the partner's OCPI (or proprietary) protocol preference

Software integration

In-depth onsite or remote testing at ChargeHub's EV roaming lab

Launch in the partner's application

Quick and seamless addition of new CSOs of interest to the partner to the OCPI feed as they become available, without the need for new agreements

Since their first vehicle delivery, VinFast has enabled its drivers to complete thousands of charging sessions via its mobile application thanks to the Passport Hub EV roaming solution. The next step is to add the Plug and Charge capability via the Passport Hub to deliver the best charging experience to VinFast drivers, once again with the support of ChargeHub.

About ChargeHub

ChargeHub is renowned for its North American roaming interoperability hub - Passport Hub - that supports the entire industry's need to easily interconnect and enable large scale EV roaming for drivers. The company's unique expertise helps eMSPs and CSOs streamline, simplify and scale roaming interoperability integrations. This major breakthrough has significantly simplified charging for EV drivers and will help accelerate EV adoption. ChargeHub also operates the largest network-independent community-driven EV charging app, with over 1 million annual users. Learn more at: solutions.chargehub.com

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.ca

