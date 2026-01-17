ChargerGoGo Announces GoGoSpark at CES 2026 to Advance the AI-Powered Post-Work Economy

"We believe the future of work is people collaborating with AI, not competing against it," said June Zhu. "GoGoSpark is built to be a business co-pilot—helping operators learn faster, operate smarter, and participate in the post-work economy." Post this

As the global economy shifts toward an AI-powered, post-work era—where intelligence becomes the primary driver of productivity, and success is no longer defined by hours logged but how effectively people collaborate with technology—new models for opportunity are emerging.

"This is not just about technology," said June Zhu, founder and CEO, ChargerGoGo. "It's about reshaping the relationship between humans and work. It's about restoring dignity, creativity and possibility to everyday lives. The future belongs to those who engage with their AI—and our mission is to make sure everyone has that chance."

GoGoSpark seeks to expand into new industries and cities, unlocking autonomous, AI-powered hardware and services for its users as accessible business opportunities. ChargerGoGo's AI journey is further strengthened by its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception Program, a curated community of cutting-edge startups transforming industries with AI and data science, signaling strong technical credibility and alignment with the future of AI-driven infrastructure.

GoGoSpark also represents the next evolution of what ChargerGoGo has already proven at scale. What began as a small mobile charging network has grown into one of the world's earliest and most successful examples of a post-work economy model. ChargerGoGo's entrepreneur-operator model demonstrates how technology can be used to earn profit for people, not the other way around.

Backed by leaders in the public sector and global technology innovators, GoGoSpark's CES unveiling included support and key discussions from Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony as well as AI industry leaders from NVIDIA, T-Mobile, InnoX Academy and other strategic partners.

For more information on ChargerGoGo or GoGoSpark, visit www.ChargerGoGo.com and www.GoGoSpark.com

ABOUT CHARGERGOGO

ChargerGoGo is the leading on-demand mobile charging network for restaurants, bars, nightclubs, universities, stadiums, convention centers, hotels, casinos, hospitals and retail centers, with more than 10,000 stations and more than 1 million users across the globe. The company's charging stations allow customers to pick up a portable battery, charge their phones and then return it to any ChargerGoGo kiosk near them. ChargerGoGo's mission is to improve people's lives by saving them from constantly dying phones, while helping host venues boost sales, grow revenue and elevate their customer experience. Through its new GoGoSpark AI platform, ChargerGoGo is redefining convenience, access and ownership in the emerging post-work economy, equipping everyday operators with real-time intelligence and tools to build and scale modern, connected businesses. For more information, call (833) 933-GOGO(4646), visit www.ChargerGoGo.com or follow on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Erika Pope, ChargerGoGo, 1 8182080081, [email protected], www.ChargerGoGo.com

SOURCE ChargerGoGo