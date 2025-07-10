Chariot Claims Raises $3.6M to Help Consumers and Lawyers Take On Corporate Wrongdoing

"Corporations are getting off easy, and it's not an accident that mass actions are a cumbersome and opaque process for consumers. We are thrilled that our new financial partners are on board with our mission – which, at its core, is about fairness, accountability, and a balance of power." Post this

Through sophisticated automation and a new user-friendly interface, Chariot helps individuals identify mass action cases they qualify for, pairs them with top-tier law firms, and manages all operations, from claim discovery to payout. The platform has already processed 65,000+ claims and is expected to recover an estimated $92 million in gross settlements, which translates to potential thousands of dollars per user.

For law firms, Chariot provides tens of thousands of high-quality plaintiffs, handles administrative burdens, and soon will offer novel case origination. The upcoming products will allow firms to pursue a broader range of high-impact mass actions, and faster.

Baiyin Murphy, General Partner at Indicator Ventures says, "We're at a pivotal moment where tech and society are colliding, and protecting consumer rights has never been more important. It's clear to us that Chariot has built a solution that holds negligent companies accountable while getting consumers paid what they are owed."

Rounding out Chariot's funding round is participation from Lightbank, Neon Ventures (managed by a former 8VC founder), Alumni Ventures, FJ Labs, Graph Ventures, Rosecliff Ventures, Chapter F (backed by Story Ventures), and ZVC.

Chariot is already working with 21 law firms, including several among the five most active complex litigation firms in the country. These partners have led multibillion-dollar resolutions, including the record-setting $6 billion combat-safety product liability settlement in 2023 and a $495 million pharma verdict last year.

"We've learned a great deal about how to truly make a difference within the complex world of class actions and more broadly, mass actions," said Chariot CEO Zim Hang. "Corporations are getting off easy, and it's not an accident that mass actions are a cumbersome and opaque process for consumers. We are thrilled that our new financial partners are on board with our mission – which, at its core, is about fairness, accountability, and a balance of power."

Chariot Claims is a legal-tech company creating the infrastructure for corporate justice at scale. Through automation and an intuitive platform, Chariot connects individuals to mass action legal cases and simplifies the process for law firms to take them on. For more information, visit www.chariotclaims.com.

