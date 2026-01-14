Charles Butt Foundation Announces Leadership Transition

"The Foundation's mission is as urgent and important as ever. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Texas educators, families, and communities, and I look forward to working alongside our partners to advance a more equitable and hopeful future for all Texans," said Cody Huie. Post this

A Season of Accomplishment and Leadership

Dr. Albright's leadership has been instrumental in shaping the Foundation's statewide presence and deepening its commitment to Texas educators, students, and communities. During her tenure, she guided the merger of the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation and the Charles Butt Foundation, strengthened the organization's programmatic impact, and helped launch statewide efforts to elevate the teaching profession, including the #TeachersCan campaign. She also played an important role in supporting the Uvalde Moving Forward Foundation during its successful construction of the new elementary school.

A respected leader in Texas education for more than four decades, Dr. Albright previously served as Chair of the Trinity University Department of Education and continues to serve on multiple boards, including The Holdsworth Center and the Trinity University Board of Trustees.

A New Chapter of Stewardship and Strategic Focus

Huie brings more than twenty years of experience across the education ecosystem, including roles in the classroom, district office, state agency, and philanthropy. Before beginning his Doctor of Education Leadership program at Harvard University, which he will complete in May 2026, Huie served as Vice President of Programs at the Charles Butt Foundation. In that role, he led the design and implementation of statewide strategies focused on strengthening teacher preparation, developing school leaders, and advancing blended learning practices. His portfolio included launching and managing the Raising Texas Teachers initiative, a 10-year $50 million initiative which supported 27 university-based teacher preparation programs across the state and awarded more than 1300 scholarships to aspiring teachers through the Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers.

Prior to joining the Foundation, Huie served as Senior Coordinator at the Texas Center for District and School Support at Education Service Center Region 13, where he led a statewide team supporting all low-performing campuses in Texas through Title I school improvement efforts, developed training and resources for thousands of district and campus leaders, and coordinated statewide implementation of multiple state and federal school improvement grants. His experience reflects a deep and sustained commitment to strengthening the conditions for effective teaching and learning at scale.

"Dr. Albright has been an extraordinary steward of our work and has strengthened our impact across Texas," said Georgina Podjenski, CEO of Fair Winds Management LLC. "We are grateful for her leadership and are pleased she will continue contributing her expertise. Cody brings a valuable combination of experience, systems thinking, and strong relationships across the state. We are confident he will lead the Foundation with clarity, purpose, and a deep commitment to the vision Charles Butt has championed for decades."

The Foundation emphasized that this transition reflects a deliberate and thoughtful approach to supporting the needs of Texas schools and communities in a rapidly changing environment. Huie's appointment signals a continued focus on strategic grantmaking, strong partnerships, and sustained investment in our education system.

"It is an honor to step into this role and build on the remarkable work Shari has led," said Huie. "The Foundation's mission is as urgent and important as ever. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Texas educators, families, and communities, and I look forward to working alongside our partners to advance a more equitable and hopeful future for all Texans."

ABOUT THE CHARLES BUTT FOUNDATION

The Charles Butt Foundation is pursuing a more equitable and prosperous future for all Texans through education and community partnerships. The Foundation is working toward a future in which all Texas children and families live in vibrant communities supported by a world-class education system. To learn more, visit CharlesButtFdn.org.

