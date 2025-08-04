Charles Heidsieck Appoints Émilien Erard as Chef de Caves: Fifth-generation Champenois brings deep-rooted heritage and fresh perspective to the iconic house

"Émilien's roots as a fifth-generation grower and his experience within our walls make him uniquely suited to lead our winemaking vision. With Émilien, it's truly heritage meeting heritage—guided by a thoughtful, modern approach," says Stephen Leroux, CEO of Charles Heidsieck. Post this

Émilien joined Charles Heidsieck in 2018 to manage winery operations and over time expanded his role to include grower partnerships and vineyard sourcing. In 2022, he became a member of the Tasting Committee, contributing to the blending of the Maison's cuvées and helping define the Charles Heidsieck style—known for its generosity, depth, and exceptional aging potential.

"Émilien is Champagne through and through," said Stephen Leroux, CEO of Charles Heidsieck. "His roots as a fifth-generation grower and his experience within our walls make him uniquely suited to lead our winemaking vision. With Émilien, it's truly heritage meeting heritage—guided by a thoughtful, modern approach to the craft."

Today, Émilien leads the cellar team in shaping the future of Charles Heidsieck's wines, which are matured deep underground in the Maison's historic Gallo-Roman Crayères beneath Reims—acquired by the founder in 1867. There, time is treated as the fourth varietal, a philosophy at the heart of the Charles Heidsieck style, built on reserve wines, time, blending, and texture.

"It's a great honor to step into this role," said Émilien Erard. "Charles Heidsieck has always stood apart for its dedication to aging, its use of reserve wines, and its quiet confidence. I look forward to continuing that legacy while evolving our style with care and conviction."

At just 35 years old, Émilien is among the youngest Chef de Caves leading a Grand Marque Champagne house—bringing a dynamic perspective grounded in deep tradition. His appointment reflects a deep-rooted respect for heritage—both that of the Maison and his own family, who have grown grapes in Champagne for five generations under the name Champagne Erard-Salmon.

About Charles Heidsieck

Champagne Charles Heidsieck is one of the most respected Champagne houses, based in Reims, France. Founded in 1851, Champagne Charles Heidsieck is among the few prestige brands carrying the Grandes Marques distinction, and the first producer to bring Champagne to the United States. Five generations have been responsible for the House's fortune, carrying the initial vision of a champagne of extreme quality. Since 1851, the authenticity and conviction of the man known to the Americans as 'Champagne Charlie' have inspired the unique signature of his champagnes matured in the House's chalk cellars. Charles Heidsieck champagnes offer a unique blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay, combined with more than 50 percent of mature Charles Heidsieck reserve wines, and aged for an average of 10 years. Each bottle matures in chalk cellars for more than 3 years, up to 40 years for collector bottles. This maturation time is essential for the development of the aromatic complexity, the silky texture and refined quality, typical of Charles Heidsieck champagnes.

Acclaimed internationally, Champagne Charles Heidsieck has been named Sparkling Winemaker of the Year thirteen times at the International Wine Challenge (IWC) and awarded with numerous Grand Or medals, Best in Show, Trophies and Gold medals during its illustrious history. Its purchase in 2011 by Christofer Descours and the EPI group enabled Charles Heidsieck to quickly bounce back with a new and international ambition. http://www.charlesheidsieck.com.

