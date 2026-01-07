Charles IT Acquires MERIT 2.0, Expanding East Coast Presence

By welcoming MERIT's team, we're expanding our ability to serve organizations facing increasingly complex cybersecurity and regulatory challenges while maintaining the personal, relationship-driven experience Charles IT clients expect. Post this

This marks the second acquisition for Charles IT as the company expands its footprint to meet growing demand for compliance-focused IT services in regulated industries. The acquisition closed on November 17, 2025, and all MERIT team members are joining Charles IT.

"This partnership strengthens what our clients value most—responsive support, real relationships, and deep expertise in compliance-heavy environments," said Foster Charles, Founder & CEO of Charles IT. "By welcoming MERIT's team, we're expanding our ability to serve organizations facing increasingly complex cybersecurity and regulatory challenges while maintaining the personal, relationship-driven experience our clients expect. This is an important step in our growth strategy as we continue to invest in capabilities that help our clients reduce risk and achieve their business goals."

About Charles IT

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut, Charles IT provides IT services, compliance management, and cybersecurity support to organizations in regulated industries including manufacturing, financial services, defense, and healthcare. Known for its relationship-driven approach and commitment to continuous improvement, Charles IT helps clients strengthen security, reduce risk, and align technology with business goals.

Learn more at https://www.charlesit.com.

About MERIT 2.0

Founded in 1982, MERIT 2.0 provides IT services and technology support to businesses from Boston, MA to the Hampton Roads area. With offices in Providence, RI and Chesapeake, VA, MERIT is known for its reliability, responsiveness, and strong client relationships, serving organizations that require compliance with CMMC, NIST, and HIPAA/HITECH laws.

