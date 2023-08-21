Charles IT Director of Finance and Operations, Sal Marino, Recognized with Prestigious 40 Under 40 Award for Outstanding Achievements

This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the incredible team of talented individuals who have stood by my side. Their dedication and commitment to excellence have been invaluable, and I share this recognition with each and every one of them, as I could never have done this alone. Tweet this

This award recognizes professionals in the Greater Hartford area for:

Outstanding performance in their respective careers or industries.

Leadership skills that inspire and motivate.

Community involvement and impact on society.

Commitment to professional development and growth.

In his role at Charles IT, Sal demonstrates an unparalleled blend of leadership acumen, financial expertise, and an unwavering commitment to the growth and development of Charles IT and its employees. His strong belief in fostering a collaborative work culture has increased productivity, ensured employee satisfaction, and created a cohesive team united under a shared set of core values. Those who work directly with Sal comment on his approachability and openness to "fearless feedback", which encourages creativity and input from all organizational levels.

As a testament to Sal's team-centric leadership style, he comments, "This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the incredible team of talented individuals who have stood by my side through thick and thin over the past six years. Their dedication and commitment to excellence have been invaluable, and I share this recognition with each and every one of them, as I could never have done this alone."‥

He also recognizes those outside of Charles IT who supported him along the way; "I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has been a part of my journey. This award is not just a reflection of my individual efforts but a testament to the unwavering support and guidance from my mentors, colleagues, friends, and family; Without whose encouragement, belief in my abilities, and constant inspiration, I would not be in the position I am today."‥

