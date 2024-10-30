Charles IT Launches Business-Focused Podcast, One Pour Problems, Tackling Real Business Challenges Over a Drink

"We have leaned on a lot of smart and influential leaders throughout our journey at Charles IT. I am excited to be able to create a space to bring those leaders together to share their insight and memorialize it for others to lean on and what better way to do it than over a great drink!" Post this

In each episode, Marino invites a special guest to join him for an engaging conversation, covering topics like post-pandemic workplace dynamics and company culture. The first two episodes feature Bryn Tindall, CEO and Founder of Rebellion Group and Michael O'Rourke, Nasdaq's Head of AI & Emerging Technology.

"We have leaned on a lot of smart and influential leaders throughout our journey at Charles IT. I am excited to be able to create a space to bring those leaders together to share their insight and memorialize it for others to lean on and what better way to do it than over a great drink!" said Marino.

Listeners can look forward to more than just inspirational stories too. That's because each guest will also share their favorite drink along with the fun, personal story behind it. Plus, every episode wraps up with a friendly competition - a unique typing test challenge where guests try to out-type their predecessors in a lighthearted showdown!

"It is so exciting bringing the One Pour Problems podcast to life," said One Pour Problems Producer, Caitlyn Raftery. "Sal has been a wonderful interviewer, and our guests have been outstanding. I can't wait to see where this journey takes us," she added.

The pilot episode of One Pour Problems is available to stream now on the Charles IT website, YouTube page, and Spotify. The first episode drops Monday, November 4.

To learn more about One Pour Problems and stay up to date on future episodes, visit www.charlesit.com/one-pour-problems-podcast/.

About Charles IT

Charles IT is a Connecticut-based Managed Service Provider (MSP) and the Northeast's compliance expert, specializing in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. Their proactive approach ensures that businesses remain secure, compliant, and resilient against cyber threats. For further updates and information, visit CharlesIT.com.

Media Contact

Charles IT, Charles IT, 1 (860) 344-9628, [email protected], Charles IT

SOURCE Charles IT