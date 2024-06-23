Charles IT Ranked 98th on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

"Our goal is to always ensure that all the businesses we work with are protected with security services, and that those security services are customized to their business needs..." Post this

MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors. Channel Futures ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Charles IT to the 2024 MSP 501.

"Our goal is to always ensure that all the businesses we work with are protected with security services, and that those security services are customized to their business needs," said Foster Charles, Founder & CEO, Charles IT. "I'm often meeting with business leaders to discuss their IT and cybersecurity challenges and providing as much guidance on navigating their IT environment as I can."

This year's list is among the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, Sept 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA.

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 generated aggregate revenue of nearly $25 billion with an average growth or recurring revenue of 19%. These are truly the best of the best. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.

The Channel Futures MSP 501 keeps its global customers safe, connected, and efficient.

"The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. "The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry."

"For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501 everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing, organizations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new heights," said Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels.

"These are the best of the best in the managed services industry as defined by Channel Futures' extensive research. The MSP 501 companies are the most sought after by peers who want to understand today's best practices and by technology suppliers who want to partner with these organizations," DeMarzo stated. "At their core, these are vendor and platform neutral partners focused on doing what is right for their customers."

The Channel Futures media organization, owned and operated by Informa, is the only channel-centric events, media, and research company to provide such insight into the managed services market.

The data collected by the annual MSP 501 helps every company on the list, and every provider with a managed services practice to benchmark their performance and uncover new ways to grow.

Background

The 2024 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May, 2024. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Charles IT

As the Northeast's Compliance Expert, Charles IT is known for providing friendly and no-nonsense IT service and support. With a focus on helping companies in highly regulated industries with their IT needs, Charles IT emphasizes the importance of building 'real relationships' that lead to tangible results. Charles IT takes pride in being readily available for clients, always equipped with a solution and a smile. Charles IT's commitment to service and results has earned the company a place as a trusted member of client teams, creating raving fans who value Charles IT's dedication to exceptional service.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. Our properties include awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions, and marketers reach the world's most powerful tech buyers and influencers. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in the global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

Media Contacts

Betta Greenberg

Marketing Manager, Charles IT

[email protected]

Dave Raffo

MSP News Editor, Channel Futures

[email protected]

Katie Egley

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Betta Greenberg, Charles IT, 1 8603449628, [email protected], charlesit.com

SOURCE Charles IT