Charles Krug Winery Partners with Truffle Shuffle to Debut New Culinary Experiences

Dating back to 1882 as the first-of-its-kind tasting room, Charles Krug Winery has built a long-standing community reputation as a cultural hub in the heart of Napa Valley. With hospitality at the forefront of Charles Krug Winery's philosophy, this new culinary experience is central to showcasing the brand's position as a pioneer in Napa Valley tourism. The strategic partnership with Truffle Shuffle allows Charles Krug Winery to diversify its experiences where guests can enjoy gourmet, hand-crafted meals and participate in immersive cooking and pairing classes. Truffle Shuffle Caviar pop-up events will be offered exclusively at Charles Krug Winery starting on November 18th, December 16th and every 3rd Saturday thereafter moving into 2024.

In celebration of the exclusive partnership, Charles Krug Winery and Truffle Shuffle will offer guests an insider look into what's to come at the renowned tasting room during the Napa Palooza event on October 14th and 15th. The weekend event will take place at Charles Krug Winery, showcasing lavish tasting experiences, mouthwatering Michelin Star cuisine, extraordinary cooking classes and of course, exceptional wines. Consumers will also get opportunities to engage with expert chefs and be the first to taste the recently announced Charles Krug Calvisius Caviar. In addition, there will be several wine tasting opportunities highlighting Charles Krug's single-vineyard wines sourced from Napa Valley's most prized wine appellations.

"Our exclusive in person offerings at the historic Charles Krug Winery will debut our expert Truffle Shuffle chefs and our very own co-founder Tyler Vorce," said Chef Jason McKinney, Co Founder of Truffle Shuffle. "Offerings will feature a range of food and wine experiences paired with the hand selected Calvisius Caviar and renowned cuisine with our Truffles."

About Charles Krug:

In 1943, Italian immigrants Cesare and Rosa Mondavi purchased the historic Charles Krug property, the oldest winery in the Napa Valley and longest-running tasting room in California. The brand was built on a foundation of family values, hard work and a European winemaking tradition; it remains a family-owned winery today, producing estate-driven, top of the line Napa Valley wines. Guided by a vision of protecting the land, the Mondavi family is committed to fostering environmental stewardship. The family owned winery is under the stewardship of Peter Mondavi Jr. and his brother, Marc Mondavi, who proctored the family business passed to them by their father, legendary Napa Valley wine icon Peter Mondavi Sr. Today, the Charles Krug winery is a majority woman-owned business as the family has proudly welcomed members of the fourth generation. Together, the family continues the legacy that started 80 years ago and is setting a foundation for the fifth generation, and generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.charleskrug.com/

