Charles Redding Appointed Executive Director of Momentum Wheels for Humanity

A nonprofit with a global reach announces the appointment of new leadership.

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following an executive search process, Lori Anderson, President and CEO of Momentum, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Redding as the Executive Director of the organization's subsidiary, Momentum Wheels for Humanity.

In his capacity as Executive Director, Charles will oversee the organization's strategic planning, fiscal management, fundraising efforts, and shaping of its programs and partnerships. He will be charged with advancing Momentum Wheels for Humanity's mission and strategic planning, overseeing 17 staff and more than 50 consultants in 15 countries, and working in partnership with the Momentum Wheels for Humanity Board of Directors and aligning with the vision of the Momentum parent organization.

Charles has extensive senior management leadership experience in both for-profit and non-profit sectors. For 23 years, he worked as a manufacturing and supply chain executive domestically and internationally with Johnson & Johnson. Most recently, Charles was the CEO and President of MedShare International, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people and our planet by directly delivering surplus medical supplies and biomedical equipment to less-resourced communities worldwide. The organization also focused on driving long-term sustainability by providing biomedical equipment training and repair services. Charles' passion for ensuring equity and inclusion, extensive global leadership experiences, and focus on improving outcomes, position him as an ideal leader for the organization.

"We are excited to have Charles join Momentum Wheels for Humanity to leverage his diverse array of professional experiences and business acumen to lead the organization," shares Lori Anderson, President and CEO of Momentum.

On his appointment to Executive Director, Charles said, "Throughout my career, I have devoted myself to addressing inequities and championing inclusion. I am honored to continue these efforts as the leader of an exceptional organization that shares my commitment to such essential causes. Through workforce development, health systems strengthening and the supply and provision of assistive technologies, Momentum Wheels for Humanity is improving the quality of life of countless individuals in the long-term."

Charles began as Executive Director effective January 16, 2024.

