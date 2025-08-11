Charleston Boat DUIs Are Surging - What Most People Don't Know About BUI Charges in South Carolina

Charleston is seeing a surge in Boating Under the Influence (BUI) arrests, with fatal crashes prompting new enforcement across the Lowcountry. Mastantuno Law Firm explains how South Carolina boaters can protect themselves legally before it's too late.
CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With summer in full swing, Charleston's waterways are more crowded than ever—and so are local jails. The Mastantuno Law Firm is sounding the alarm on the sharp rise in Boating Under the Influence (BUI) arrests across Charleston County, as many boaters remain unaware that BUI charges in South Carolina carry the same penalties as a land-based DUI.
Recent high-profile boating incidents, including multiple fatalities and serious injuries in Charleston and Beaufort counties, have sparked intensified enforcement from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and local law enforcement.
One July 2025 crash in Ravenel's Tea Farm Creek left a 22-year-old dead after a boat collided with a bridge. In a separate incident near Skull Creek, two boaters were killed and two more injured in a capsize under investigation by SCDNR. While alcohol involvement has not been confirmed in all cases, officials cite impaired operation as a growing concern.
"Most people don't realize that operating a boat under the influence can lead to arrest, heavy fines, license suspension, and jail time," said attorney J. Allen Mastantuno, founding partner at Mastantuno Law Firm. "A BUI is not a ticket. It's a criminal charge—and it stays on your record."
According to Mastantuno, BUI enforcement ramps up during summer months, especially around Folly Beach, Shem Creek, Charleston Harbor, and the Intercoastal Waterway. Local and state agencies often conduct high-visibility patrols and set up random safety stops, even without the formal checkpoint rules required for cars.
What South Carolina Boaters Need to Know About BUI
- A BAC of 0.08% or higher while operating a watercraft can result in arrest.
- You can be charged with BUI even if no accident occurs—all that's required is evidence of impairment.
- Penalties include jail time, fines, boating privilege suspension, and mandatory alcohol programs.
- Refusing a field sobriety test on the water may trigger implied consent violations.
Mastantuno Law Firm, a Charleston-based criminal defense firm with extensive experience in DUI and BUI defense, is calling on local boaters to know their rights, understand the consequences, and seek legal counsel immediately if charged.
"We've seen clients lose their licenses, livelihoods, and reputations over a single mistake on the water," said Mastantuno. "If you're facing a BUI charge, you need a defense team that understands both criminal law and maritime procedure."
