Charleston Boat DUIs Are Surging - What Most People Don't Know About BUI Charges in South Carolina

One July 2025 crash in Ravenel's Tea Farm Creek left a 22-year-old dead after a boat collided with a bridge. In a separate incident near Skull Creek, two boaters were killed and two more injured in a capsize under investigation by SCDNR. While alcohol involvement has not been confirmed in all cases, officials cite impaired operation as a growing concern.

"Most people don't realize that operating a boat under the influence can lead to arrest, heavy fines, license suspension, and jail time," said attorney J. Allen Mastantuno, founding partner at Mastantuno Law Firm. "A BUI is not a ticket. It's a criminal charge—and it stays on your record."

According to Mastantuno, BUI enforcement ramps up during summer months, especially around Folly Beach, Shem Creek, Charleston Harbor, and the Intercoastal Waterway. Local and state agencies often conduct high-visibility patrols and set up random safety stops, even without the formal checkpoint rules required for cars.

What South Carolina Boaters Need to Know About BUI

A BAC of 0.08% or higher while operating a watercraft can result in arrest.

You can be charged with BUI even if no accident occurs—all that's required is evidence of impairment.

Penalties include jail time, fines, boating privilege suspension, and mandatory alcohol programs.

Refusing a field sobriety test on the water may trigger implied consent violations.

Mastantuno Law Firm, a Charleston-based criminal defense firm with extensive experience in DUI and BUI defense, is calling on local boaters to know their rights, understand the consequences, and seek legal counsel immediately if charged.

"We've seen clients lose their licenses, livelihoods, and reputations over a single mistake on the water," said Mastantuno. "If you're facing a BUI charge, you need a defense team that understands both criminal law and maritime procedure."

