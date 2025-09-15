Charleston Law Firm Reinforces Local Safety Commitment Through Community Involvement

McKnight Law Firm remains active in advancing public safety in Charleston through support of infrastructure, education, and community engagement efforts.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McKnight Law Firm continues to demonstrate its commitment to public safety and legal advocacy by participating in local initiatives that promote safer streets, informed citizens, and stronger community protections.

As part of its ongoing work in Charleston, the firm is participating in community events this fall that align with its mission to reduce preventable injuries and support infrastructure improvements that benefit both pedestrians and cyclists.

"Whether we are in the courtroom or contributing to local safety efforts, our mission is the same: protect the people of Charleston," said Jody McKnight, founder of McKnight Law Firm. "We believe that legal advocacy extends beyond casework. It means showing up where it matters most in the community."

This fall, McKnight Law Firm will take part in the 9th Annual Pedal & Panache event alongside other organizations focused on improving quality of life in the Lowcountry. The event, hosted by Charleston Moves, supports infrastructure projects and access to safe streets throughout the region.

In addition to participating in Pedal & Panache, the firm has long supported local safety-focused events such as the Lowcountry Splash swim, where McKnight Law has helped lead the kayak safety team for swimmers crossing beneath the Ravenel Bridge.

McKnight Law Firm's work inside and outside the courtroom is grounded in the belief that legal professionals have a role to play in shaping safer, more resilient communities.

