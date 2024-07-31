Charleston Personal Injury Law Firm, The Taylor Anderson Law Firm, Welcomes Injury Attorney Suzanne C. Ulmer to the Team

While at Washington & Lee, Ms. Ulmer participated in a third-year externship with the Legal Aid Society, where she worked with clients facing landlord-tenant, custody, divorce and employment disputes. Her first job after law school was working as a litigator for the Washington, D.C. office of a large, international law firm. As part of her general litigation practice, she worked on international arbitrations, breach of contract disputes, antitrust litigation, social security appeals, homeless shelter evictions, and housing discrimination cases. In 2008, Suzanne moved to Charleston with her husband, a fellow lawyer and law professor originally from Walterboro, South Carolina. Since moving here, Suzanne has been litigating cases in state and federal courts in South Carolina and North Carolina, where she is also licensed to practice. She focuses her litigation practice on construction defect, personal injury and termite damage cases, but she also has extensive experience resolving disputes and legal issues for homeowners' associations. Suzanne strives to achieve the best result for each of her clients, and she has tried cases to verdict to reach that goal. The Taylor Anderson Law Firm has a strong record of advocacy throughout Charleston, South Carolina's, low country, as well as Georgia. From investigating and seeking compensation for injured individuals to litigating complex construction defect cases, the Taylor Anderson Law Firm fights for justice for clients who have suffered serious injuries in car accidents, truck accidents, and other types of accidents and negligence cases.