Charleston Personal Injury Law Firm, The Taylor Anderson Law Firm, Welcomes Injury Attorney Suzanne C. Ulmer to the Team

CHARLESTON, S.C. , July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Taylor Anderson is thrilled to announce that Suzanne Ulmer has joined the practice. Ms. Ulmer brings a wealth of knowledge and legal experience to the team. Ms. Ulmer has been successfully litigating cases for over twenty years. Born and raised in Southampton, New York, she earned her undergraduate degree from the State University of New York at Geneseo and her law degree from Washington & Lee University School of Law.
While at Washington & Lee, Ms. Ulmer participated in a third-year externship with the Legal Aid Society, where she worked with clients facing landlord-tenant, custody, divorce and employment disputes. Her first job after law school was working as a litigator for the Washington, D.C. office of a large, international law firm. As part of her general litigation practice, she worked on international arbitrations, breach of contract disputes, antitrust litigation, social security appeals, homeless shelter evictions, and housing discrimination cases. In 2008, Suzanne moved to Charleston with her husband, a fellow lawyer and law professor originally from Walterboro, South Carolina. Since moving here, Suzanne has been litigating cases in state and federal courts in South Carolina and North Carolina, where she is also licensed to practice. She focuses her litigation practice on construction defect, personal injury and termite damage cases, but she also has extensive experience resolving disputes and legal issues for homeowners' associations. Suzanne strives to achieve the best result for each of her clients, and she has tried cases to verdict to reach that goal. The Taylor Anderson Law Firm has a strong record of advocacy throughout Charleston, South Carolina's, low country, as well as Georgia. From investigating and seeking compensation for injured individuals to litigating complex construction defect cases, the Taylor Anderson Law Firm fights for justice for clients who have suffered serious injuries in car accidents, truck accidents, and other types of accidents and negligence cases.
"I am truly passionate about advocating for my clients and look forward to working with the talented team at this firm," says Suzanne Ulmer.
The Taylor Anderson Law Firm, located at 507 Savannah Hwy in Charleston, SC, is a successful personal injury law practice established by attorney Taylor Anderson. A native of Augusta, GA, Taylor Anderson graduated from the University of Georgia Law School in 2004. Taylor is a member of the South Carolina Bar and the State Bar of Georgia and has lived in the Charleston area since 2008. Always willing to accept a challenge, Mr. Anderson represents clients in a wide range of cases including personal injury, car and truck accidents, termite damages, business disputes, class actions, maritime accidents, insurance coverage, nursing home neglect and more. In both South Carolina and Georgia, Taylor has obtained favorable results in both state and federal courts. For additional information about Taylor Anderson Law Firm, or to schedule a consultation with Taylor Anderson, please visit http://www.andersonlawfirm.law or call (843) 277-1176.
