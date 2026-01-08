Charleston Stay-at-Home Mom Becomes Co-Founder of a Fast-Growing National Franchise -- and a New Voice in Female Leadership

"I didn't come into this trying to build a massive company," McDavid said. "I was a mom trying to solve a real problem. What surprised me was how many people were looking for the same kind of ownership — scalable, practical, and compatible with real life." Post this

One night, exhausted and overwhelmed, she asked a simple question that would change the course of her life:

"Why can't fuel be delivered?"

That question sparked the idea for Juiced Fuel, a mobile fuel delivery company co-founded with her husband, Korey McDavid. What started as a solution to a personal problem quickly evolved into a scalable business with national demand.

As the company grew, McDavid stepped into leadership unexpectedly — first helping with marketing, then taking over brand storytelling and social strategy. Her instinctive, human-centered approach resonated immediately. Engagement surged, and in 2023, a single post went viral, triggering hundreds of inbound messages from across the country from individuals eager to bring Juiced Fuel to their own cities.

Today, Juiced Fuel has delivered more than 500,000 gallons of fuel, completed over 8,000 deliveries, surpassed $1 million in Charleston revenue, and awarded more than 24 franchise territories nationwide.

McDavid's journey has attracted national attention, including a feature interview on Main Street Millionaire, where she shared candid insights on franchising, ownership, and building a system-driven business outside traditional founder archetypes.

Beyond growth metrics, McDavid has also helped guide Juiced Fuel's community impact initiatives. Following Hurricane Helene, she and her husband drove fuel directly into disaster-affected areas, witnessing firsthand how access to fuel becomes a lifeline during crises. That experience led to the creation of the Fuel Forward Foundation, which delivers fuel to communities in emergency situations so families can reach work, supplies, and loved ones when it matters most.

Today, McDavid is emerging as a sought-after voice on modern motherhood, co-founding with a spouse, female leadership in male-dominated industries, franchise growth, and resilience through reinvention.

With continued national expansion underway, Juiced Fuel is currently offering franchise opportunities in select markets across the United States.

