Charleston's Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry is Featured as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

From comprehensive exams to tooth restorations, the talented dental team at Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry can provide preventative care and advanced treatments that will keep smiles healthy, all under one roof.
CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When patients want to achieve the best smile, they choose the best dentist in Charleston. Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry delivers superior dental care for patients at their state-of-the-art clinic, offering a comfortable, relaxing environment. Find Local Doctors has recently recognized Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry due to the five-star ratings and reviews this clinic has earned from satisfied patients. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that recognizes physicians and dentists who have earned exceptional feedback. Convenience and comfort are vital parts of what makes this comprehensive dentistry practice unique. The Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry team prides itself on providing the most modern, caring and comfortable dental care available. Their services are designed for long-term health and happiness, including cosmetic dentistry for a beautiful smile, preventative care for healthy teeth and gums, and restorative treatments to preserve or repair damaged teeth. From preventative cleanings and Invisalign® clear aligners to periodontal therapy and full mouth restorations, their professional team offers a wide range of dental services. Better yet, they offer sedation dentistry for those looking to receive extra support during their visit. Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry firmly believes that dentistry should be affordable, in addition to convenient, and are pleased to offer an in-house savings plan and flexible scheduling options.
"We feel privileged to serve our patients and provide access to the very best in advanced cosmetic and family dentistry," says Dr. James B. Wisner.
More about Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry:
Dr. James B. Wisner received his D.M.D. degree from the Medical University of South Carolina's College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Wisner served in the United States Air Force where he completed an AEGD residency and was certified in intravenous conscious sedation. Dr. Wisner is an active member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics (AAFE) and The Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM), as well as the American Dental Association (ADA) and South Carolina Dental Association (SCDA). He has completed advanced training in implant surgery, adult orthodontics, Botox and facial aesthetics, CEREC crowns, 3D CBCT imaging, and cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Caitlin McPherson earned her Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina's College of Dental Medicine. She is an active member of The American Dental Association and The Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. McPherson performs all aspects of general dentistry and is Invisalign certified, and she especially enjoys treating pediatric patients. Dr. Luke E. Severance received his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina and attended a general practice residency in Columbia, SC. At Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, he extended his knowledge and expertise in various areas from IV moderate sedation, implant surgery, CEREC crowns, digital dentistry, pediatric dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and extractions. Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry is located at 538 Savannah Hwy in Charleston, SC. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (843) 507-5481 or visit http://www.peninsuladentistry.net.
Jenni Bollmann, Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry, (843) 507-5481, [email protected], www.peninsuladentistry.net
