Charleston's Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry is Featured as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

From comprehensive exams to tooth restorations, the talented dental team at Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry can provide preventative care and advanced treatments that will keep smiles healthy, all under one roof.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When patients want to achieve the best smile, they choose the best dentist in Charleston. Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry delivers superior dental care for patients at their state-of-the-art clinic, offering a comfortable, relaxing environment. Find Local Doctors has recently recognized Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry due to the five-star ratings and reviews this clinic has earned from satisfied patients. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that recognizes physicians and dentists who have earned exceptional feedback. Convenience and comfort are vital parts of what makes this comprehensive dentistry practice unique. The Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry team prides itself on providing the most modern, caring and comfortable dental care available. Their services are designed for long-term health and happiness, including cosmetic dentistry for a beautiful smile, preventative care for healthy teeth and gums, and restorative treatments to preserve or repair damaged teeth. From preventative cleanings and Invisalign® clear aligners to periodontal therapy and full mouth restorations, their professional team offers a wide range of dental services. Better yet, they offer sedation dentistry for those looking to receive extra support during their visit. Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry firmly believes that dentistry should be affordable, in addition to convenient, and are pleased to offer an in-house savings plan and flexible scheduling options.