Charley Hull Joins Player Field for LPGA Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba

"I always prefer a course that challenges me with longer, more difficult holes, so I'm especially excited to test my skill at El Camaleón," Hull says.

Hull joined the LPGA Tour in 2015, a season in which she was named Rookie of the Year and to date has earned nearly 40 top ten finishes in her career. She has also found success on the Ladies European Tour, where Hull has landed four victories. In the 2025 season, Hull has played two tournaments, including the Founders Club presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands where she finished 19th and the HSBC Women's World Championship where she finished 4th.

The LPGA Riviera Maya Open marks the tour's return to Mexico for the first time in eight years, as the tour sets a record breaking 2025 schedule of events. Located within the 595-acre Mayakoba, El Camaleón has long served as a pioneering destination for the sport of golf in Mexico, and with the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, it becomes the first and only course in the world to host PGA TOUR, LIV Golf, LPGA, AJGA and LACC events. Hull joins Gaby López and 142 other LPGA players at the tournament, which will distribute a total purse of $2.5 million in prize money.

"We are thrilled to have Charley Hull join the player field for the LPGA Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba," says Luis Durán, CEO at RLH Properties, the ownership group behind Mayakoba. "Her incredible talent and strong fan following will undoubtedly make her one of the favorite players to watch during the tournament this May. We look forward to seeing how she tackles the challenges that El Camaleón presents."

In early 2024, El Camaleón completed a year-long enhancement project, including a total transformation of the clubhouse and a redesign of various holes on the championship course led by course designer and golf legend Greg Norman. Hole enhancements were designed to create a more challenging play environment, including changes to bunker elevations, longer tee boxes, a green update to hole 8 and a new island green on the picturesque oceanside fourth hole.

El Camaleón has been ranked as one of the top courses in Mexico by Golf Digest and one of the Top 100 Golf Resorts in the World by GOLF magazine. Weaving through the distinct ecosystems of Mayakoba, including tropical jungle, dense mangroves, freshwater canals, and pristine Riviera Maya oceanfront, the course is considered one of the most diverse in the world with a variety of shot options to test players' skills.

Guests and golf enthusiasts interested in attending the 2025 LPGA Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba tournament can book exclusive packages via the destination for VIP access to the event. Please visit www.mayakoba.com for more information.

ABOUT LPGA TOUR:

The LPGA Tour, founded in 1950, is the largest American organization in women's golf. Its calendar covers tournaments from January to November of each year, in Asia, Europe, and North America.

ABOUT GS SPORTS MANAGEMENT:

GS Sports Management is a 100% Mexican company dedicated to the organization of large professional sporting events, including tennis, paddle tennis, and golf. It has licenses for the WTA, LPGA, UTS, Octagon, and the Patrick Mouratoglou Academy, which has made it into an event leader in Latin America. Beyond organizing events in sports, the company creates valuable content for brand communication, by combining top-notch hospitality and a genuine passion for its work.

ABOUT MAYAKOBA:

Nestled in the Mexican Riviera Maya, Mayakoba is a 595-acre resort and residential destination surrounded by nature and distinguished by its emerald lagoons, jungle, tranquil waters, and a sugar sand beach. Three meaningfully placed luxury hotels can be found within Mayakoba — Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba, and Rosewood Mayakoba — each with distinct personalities and amenities, perfectly complementing one another, and two collections of private residences, including Rosewood Residences Mayakoba, and Fairmont Heritage Place Mayakoba. Within the coveted destination are a wealth of lifestyle experiences including three acclaimed spas, more than 25 restaurants with eclectic cuisines and El Pueblito, a village square that serves as an event space modeled after the historic colonial plazas in Mexico. In addition, guests have access to a three-mile-long nature trail, an array of recreational pursuits through Mayakoba Experiences, the Dive and Water Sports Center and Mayakoba Dive School, and El Camaleón Mayakoba, the most prestigious 18-hole golf course in Latin America, designed by Greg Norman. Additionally, Mayakoba has one hotel under development on the site formerly occupied by Andaz Mayakoba: Alila Mayakoba, scheduled to open in late 2025. For more information, visit www.mayakoba.com.

