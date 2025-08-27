CHARLIE BEE COMPANY Returns To Public Television This September

"We want viewers to see beekeepers as first responders for pollinators. The action is real, the stakes are high, and the outcome matters far beyond one backyard." Post this

"We want viewers to see beekeepers as first responders for pollinators. The action is real, the stakes are high, and the outcome matters far beyond one backyard," said Ashley Scott Davison, executive producer. "Season 2 celebrates the tiny workforce that keeps our plates full. If you enjoy that bite of food, then you'd better thank the bees – it's that simple."

The series traces its roots to 2017, when Agar met Davison of Iniosante—a veteran filmmaker with nature and science credits across Africa—who was searching for a story closer to home. Charlie's scrappy bee-removal operation in Texas fit the bill. "The first time we filmed Charlie on a removal, I pulled 25 stingers out of my leg," Davison recalled with a laugh. "That's when I knew we had a show people would love."

In 2025, however, America's honey bee story turned urgent. Fifty-six percent of all U.S. managed colonies suddenly died off—a record year of loss. Researchers now point to virus-laden varroa mites growing increasingly resistant to standard treatments, turning a familiar parasite into a wrecking ball for pollination. It's a stark reminder that saving even one colony is anything but insignificant.

"This season is bigger and grittier for sure, but the heart's the same: keep people safe, rescue the bees, then leave the world better than we found it," said host Charlie Agar. "But the wildest thing we carry isn't a hive full of Africanized bees—it's hope. You'll see it every time a colony gets a second chance."

"Charlie Bee Company" returns to public television in September 2025. All episodes premiere on the PBS App on September 1. Check local PBS listings for airdates.

Watch the Season 2 promo: https://vimeo.com/902003843?share=copy

Download marketing images (stills, logos): https://tinyurl.com/m393h4wm

Sponsorship/underwriting opportunities for this nationwide public television audience are still available.

Media inquiries & sponsorship: Ashley Scott Davison, Executive Producer, Iniosante Inc -- [email protected] -- 210-557-7469

ABOUT CHARLIE BEE COMPANY TV SERIES:

"Charlie Bee Company" is a field-based, feel-good, rescue-series that follows Texas beekeeper, Charlie Agar as he relocates wild honeybee colonies from desperate or dangerous situations – with each new sting, turning chaos into conservation and inspiring practical pollinator action at home. Learn more at pbs.org/show/charlie-bee-company.

ABOUT AUSTIN PBS, KLRU-TV

ABOUT NETA

ABOUT CHARLIE BEE COMPANY

ABOUT INIOSANTE

Media Contact

Ashley Scott Davison, Iniosante Inc, 1 2105577469, [email protected], www.iniosante.com

SOURCE Iniosante Inc