CHARLIE BEE COMPANY Returns To Public Television This September

Eight new hour-long episodes deliver bolder rescues, big-hearted humor, & practical pollinator know-how to viewers nationwide.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. airwaves will be buzzing this September when Season 2 of the reality TV series "Charlie Bee Company" returns to public television stations nationwide. Presented by Austin PBS, KLRU-TV, the eight one-hour episodes from Iniosante Inc ramp up the adventure with wild Texas beekeeper Charlie Agar – who suits up for heart-pounding bee removals and critically important pollinator conservation. (Check local listings; station availability may vary.)
"Charlie Bee Company" puts viewers in the front row for real bee rescues – smoke, heat, and the electric hum of a thousand wings. Season 2 blends travel with adventure, from high-stakes removals to fieldwork that keeps our food system alive. Beyond those urgent "I've got bees in the wall!" phone calls – second chances for people and pollinators – Agar goes behind the scenes of the largest annual pollination event in the U.S., California's almond bloom, and then travels to Massachusetts for a look at beekeeping in colder climates.
"We want viewers to see beekeepers as first responders for pollinators. The action is real, the stakes are high, and the outcome matters far beyond one backyard," said Ashley Scott Davison, executive producer. "Season 2 celebrates the tiny workforce that keeps our plates full. If you enjoy that bite of food, then you'd better thank the bees – it's that simple."
The series traces its roots to 2017, when Agar met Davison of Iniosante—a veteran filmmaker with nature and science credits across Africa—who was searching for a story closer to home. Charlie's scrappy bee-removal operation in Texas fit the bill. "The first time we filmed Charlie on a removal, I pulled 25 stingers out of my leg," Davison recalled with a laugh. "That's when I knew we had a show people would love."
In 2025, however, America's honey bee story turned urgent. Fifty-six percent of all U.S. managed colonies suddenly died off—a record year of loss. Researchers now point to virus-laden varroa mites growing increasingly resistant to standard treatments, turning a familiar parasite into a wrecking ball for pollination. It's a stark reminder that saving even one colony is anything but insignificant.
"This season is bigger and grittier for sure, but the heart's the same: keep people safe, rescue the bees, then leave the world better than we found it," said host Charlie Agar. "But the wildest thing we carry isn't a hive full of Africanized bees—it's hope. You'll see it every time a colony gets a second chance."
