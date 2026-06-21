I'm blessed to announce that I am one hundred percent committed to playing Division One football at Syracuse University," Charlie Foulke announced Post this

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound signal-caller brings an impressive résumé to the Syracuse program. During the phenomenal sophomore campaign of Charlie Foulke, he racked up over 2,400 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, leading his team to a state championship. His stellar performance on the field earned him the prestigious Michael Payton Memorial Quarterback Award, presented annually to the most outstanding high school quarterback in Pennsylvania for demonstrating statistical dominance, exceptional leadership, and composure under pressure.

Charlie Foulke chose Syracuse over a host of other powerhouse FBS programs, including Georgia, Miami, Maryland, and Pittsburgh.

Now taking the field for Glassboro High School under Head Coach Tim Breaker, Charlie Foulke is primed to be a definitive cornerstone of Syracuse's 2027 recruiting class as the program continues to build a dominant "new era" in the ACC.

For more information, recruiting stats, and media updates, visit the official Charlie Foulke quarterback profile at charliefoulkequarterback.com.

Media Contact

Pierre, Charlie Foulke Quarterback Profile Announces, 1 7723076004, [email protected], https://charliefoulkequarterback.com/

SOURCE Charlie Foulke