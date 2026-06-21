Charlie Foulke Quarterback Profile Announces Charlie Foulke Commits To Syracuse: Top Quarterback "C4" Is Orange-Bound

A major recruiting win for Syracuse University as one of the Northeast's top quarterback prospects Charlie Foulke Quarterback Profile has made it official.
GLASSBORO, N.J., June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charlie Foulke Quarterback Profile Announces that Charlie Foulke Commits To Syracuse: Top Quarterback "C4" Is Orange-BoundCharlie Foulke IV — better known to football fans as "C4" — has announced his commitment to play Division One football for the Orange. The explosive 2027 quarterback, who recently transferred to Glassboro High School after an elite stint at St. Joseph's Prep, is widely regarded as one of the most dynamic and precise passers in the region.
"After a lot of thought and prayer, I'm blessed to announce that I am one hundred percent committed to playing Division One football at Syracuse University," Charlie Foulke announced. "Grateful for this opportunity and ready to work."
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound signal-caller brings an impressive résumé to the Syracuse program. During the phenomenal sophomore campaign of Charlie Foulke, he racked up over 2,400 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, leading his team to a state championship. His stellar performance on the field earned him the prestigious Michael Payton Memorial Quarterback Award, presented annually to the most outstanding high school quarterback in Pennsylvania for demonstrating statistical dominance, exceptional leadership, and composure under pressure.
Charlie Foulke chose Syracuse over a host of other powerhouse FBS programs, including Georgia, Miami, Maryland, and Pittsburgh.
Now taking the field for Glassboro High School under Head Coach Tim Breaker, Charlie Foulke is primed to be a definitive cornerstone of Syracuse's 2027 recruiting class as the program continues to build a dominant "new era" in the ACC.
For more information, recruiting stats, and media updates, visit the official Charlie Foulke quarterback profile at charliefoulkequarterback.com.
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