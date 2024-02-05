Charlie Pagliazzo of Granite Telecommunications Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

List Recognizes Top IT Vendor and Distribution Leaders Who Ensure Mutual Success for Partners and Customers

QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Charlie Pagliazzo, Vice President of Channels, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

Pagliazzo, a seasoned channel executive with nearly three decades of experience, heads up Granite Channels. Over the past 20 years, Pagliazzo has established Granite Channels' nationwide presence and grown the partner program to more than $500 million in annual revenue.

"I'm honored to be recognized on the 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs list of leading channel executives," said Pagliazzo. "Granite's evolution from a POTS aggregator into a provider of managed network, IT, security, mobility and communications solutions creates incredible opportunities for our partners to meet their customers' expanding technology needs. This past year, I've focused more than ever on being directly involved in developing partner relationships and creating alignment with partners' executive teams to drive mutual success."

One of Granite Channels' new initiatives is its Accelerated Sales Program (ASP), which has been integral to helping partners understand the expanding breadth and depth of Granite's solutions for multilocation business customers. This immersive education experience brings partners into the Granite campus for training, meetings with CEO Rob Hale and all department heads, and tours of the network operations and customer care centers.

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,250 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 11 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

