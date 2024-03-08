Charlie Vecchio Named New CEO of Titan Pro Technologies

Titan Pro Technologies is a premier ServiceTitan consulting, support, and setup company specializing in empowering Home Service companies to thrive in the digital age. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and customer service excellence, Titan Pro Technologies is dedicated to helping businesses unlock their full potential and achieve their goals.

BRISTOL, Pa., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan Pro Technologies–a leading provider of ServiceTitan optimization, ServiceTitan onboarding, ServiceTitan consulting, ServiceTitan pricebook optimization, and ServiceTitan setup services for Home Service companies–is proud to announce the appointment of Charlie Vecchio as its new Chief Executive Officer. Vecchio brings over a decade of experience in sales to his new role, having previously served as the Vice President of Sales at Titan Pro Technologies.

Throughout his career, Vecchio has demonstrated a strong commitment to driving growth and delivering exceptional results. His leadership skills and strategic vision make him the ideal candidate to lead Titan Pro Technologies into its next phase of expansion and innovation.

"This journey has been incredibly rewarding, and I am sincerely grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by Moroni Montuy, the founder of the company," Vecchio said. "His friendship, mentorship, and unwavering trust have been instrumental in shaping my professional growth, and I am honored to carry his vision forward.

"I'd also like to express my gratitude to Lance Bachmann, Bill Rossell, and all of the leadership at LB Capital, whose trust in my capabilities has granted me the opportunity to take on this significant responsibility. Their support and belief in my potential mean the world to me, and I am committed to ensuring that I live up to the expectations they have set.

"The transition from VP of Sales to CEO is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire team at Titan Pro Technologies. I am excited about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and am confident that, together, we will achieve new heights of success.

"To the Titan Pro family, thank you for your continued dedication and hard work. I look forward to leading and working alongside each one of you as we embark on this new chapter. Here's to a bright and successful future for Titan Pro Technologies!

In his new role, Vecchio will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Titan Pro Technologies' operations, including sales, marketing, and customer service. He will work closely with the team to further enhance the company's offerings and expand its reach in the Home Service industry.

"We are very excited to have Charlie take over this role," LB Capital CEO Bill Rossell said. "He has the experience to knock it out of the park."

Titan Pro Technologies Founder Moroni Montuy will also have a new role, as the new Chief Product Officer. Montuy was excited for his new challenge, as well as the appointment of Vecchio to the CEO role.

"We are thrilled to have Charlie lead our team as CEO," Montuy said. "His passion for excellence and proven track record make him the perfect fit to lead Titan Pro Technologies into the future. I will be working alongside him as always, to continue the growth of the company to record numbers.

"We think 2024 will be even better for Titan Pro Technologies!"

