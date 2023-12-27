Charlotte Consumer Law Firm Announces Winner of the Blossom Law Caregiver Scholarship

We could not be more delighted to provide financial assistance to one student who rose to the occasion and stepped up for their family when he was needed most.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highly respected in the legal community, Blossom Law offers a $1,000 scholarship to an undergrad or graduate student who has served or is a caregiver for a loved one. Few jobs are more difficult than caring for a loved one in their time of need. Tending to the needs and concerns of another person is a selfless act deeply rooted in compassion. We could not be more delighted to provide financial assistance to one student who rose to the occasion and stepped up for their family when he was needed most.

As such, Blossom Law proudly announces that Tydearian Cocroft, a graduate student pursuing an MBA, has been named the Blossom Law Caregiver Scholarship winner for the Fall 2023 semester. When Tydearian's sister was sent to prison, her son, Tydearian's nephew, was left without a mother. Tydearian watched in agony as his own mother struggled to provide for the family and take care of his nine-year-old nephew. Instead of leaving his family behind, Tydearian acted selflessly, including taking in his nephew to live with him in Washington, DC.

As Tydearian picked up stellar work experience at his job at an elementary school, he saw the effects of children at his school growing up without familial guidance. It was then that Tydearian decided to do everything he could to ensure his nephew grew up in a supportive, loving environment where the sky was the limit and no dream was too great.

Today, Tydearian is a shining example of the old saying, "Tough times don't last; tough people do." Not only did Tydearian serve as a caregiver to his nephew, but he also stepped up in his family as a beacon of hope and unshakeable fortitude. At Blossom Law, we are humbled to provide financial support to Tydearian as he pursues his MBA. Through this scholarship, we hope Tydearian will be reassured of his selflessness and steadfast desire to be the best person he can be.

Applications for the Spring 2024 semester are now open. Please visit https://www.blossomlaw.com/scholarship for more information.

