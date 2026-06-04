Charlotte IT Partners with Charlotte FC in Support of the Charlotte Small Business Community

"We are proud to stand alongside Charlotte FC and do our part in supporting the small businesses that are the backbone of Charlotte." — Josh Astete, CEO & Founder, Charlotte IT Solutions Post this

"We have been part of this community for a long time, and we take that responsibility seriously. Charlotte FC represents the spirit of this city -- ambitious, inclusive, and always moving forward. We are proud to stand alongside them and do our part in supporting the small businesses that are the backbone of Charlotte," said Josh Astete, CEO & Founder of Charlotte IT.

This partnership also comes at a pivotal moment for soccer in Charlotte. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Bank of America Stadium, the sport has never had a higher profile in the region. Charlotte IT sees this partnership as an opportunity to stand behind the growth of soccer in the community -- from the professional game all the way down to the youth level, where the next generation of Charlotte players and fans are developing their love for the sport.

"The alignment with Charlotte FC underscores our strategic commitment to the city and its small businesses. As a long-standing local partner, we are dedicated to providing the trusted managed IT services and cyber security solutions that form the digital backbone of Charlotte's economic growth," said Ken Widger, Vice President of Business Development for Charlotte IT.

As Charlotte prepares to welcome the world in 2026, Charlotte IT is committed to supporting the infrastructure that makes youth soccer possible in the region. The company believes that investing in young athletes and the clubs that support them is an investment in Charlotte's future -- on and off the pitch.

"Our partnership with Charlotte FC is an extension of our commitment to the community. We view IT not just as a support function, but as a strategic asset. By applying operational maturity and a proactive, security-first mindset, we ensure our small business partners have the stability and risk reduction they need for long-term growth," said Adam Quan, Service Delivery Manager for Charlotte IT.

Through this partnership, Charlotte IT reaffirms its commitment to the small businesses that have shaped Charlotte's growth -- and to the city itself. Just as Charlotte FC looks to unite the community on and off the pitch, Charlotte IT remains dedicated to being a neighbor, a partner, and a resource for the organizations that keep Charlotte moving.

About Charlotte IT

Founded in 1996, Charlotte IT is one of the Carolinas' longest-standing providers of managed IT services and managed cybersecurity services. The company delivers technology services to organizations of all sizes, with a longstanding focus on helping small and mid-sized businesses in the Charlotte region succeed. For more information, visit www.charlotteitsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Gabrielle McCarthy, Charlotte IT, 1 7048236988 104, [email protected], https://www.charlotteitsolutions.com/

SOURCE Charlotte IT