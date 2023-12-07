Charlotte Observer Names CNP Technologies a Winner of Charlotte Metro Area Top Workplaces 2023 Award

CNP Technologies LLC is proud to announce that it has been recognized with a Top Workplaces 2023 award by Charlotte Observer Top Workplaces. This accolade marks the company's second consecutive year of being honored with the award.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNP Technologies LLC has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Charlotte Observer Top Workplaces. This marks the second consecutive year the company has received the honor.
Top Workplace awards are based solely on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
"The foundation of a successful business is its employees," said Mitch Lemons, President of CNP Technologies. "CNP places great emphasis on fostering a positive and supportive work environment, where employees are empowered and valued. This approach enables our employees to make a difference, enjoy their work, and provide top-notch service to clients, resulting in long-lasting partnerships."
"I am particularly proud of the efforts that our team has put into building and sustaining a positive workplace culture, said Amy Portis, HR Manager at CNP Technologies. "Our focus on employee engagement, professional development, and work-life balance has been instrumental in creating an environment where our employees feel valued and motivated to excel."
"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."
About CNP
CNP Technologies offers a range of services covering Unified Communications, Network Integration and Cloud Services to clients across the Southeast. Focused on delivering top-notch solutions, CNP offers an impressive range of services including VoIP, video conferencing, virtualization, data backup and disaster recovery, storage, security, intelligent WAN, and ongoing support.
With over 200 years of combined experience in information technology, CNP's team of engineers consistently maintains their knowledge by partnering with leading technology firms and undergoing continuous training.
An industry-leading Mitel (previously Shoretel) Partner, CNP also provides high quality on-site and remote support services, while providing a reliable technology infrastructure to support voice and information system needs. For more information, visit http://www.cnp.net.
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit http://www.energage.com or http://www.topworkplaces.com.
Media Contact
Maegen Becker, CNP Technologies, 8037078128, [email protected], www.cnp.net
SOURCE CNP Technologies
