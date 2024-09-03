Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Joins the Vinyl Sustainability Council

Premier manufacturer of pipes and fittings joins effort to advance sustainability in the vinyl industry

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is proud to announce Charlotte Pipe and Foundry as its newest member. Charlotte Pipe has manufactured high-quality pipes and fittings since it was founded in 1901. Charlotte Pipe is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and employs 1,800 workers at several operating locations across the United States.

"We are excited to welcome Charlotte Pipe into the VSC," said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. "With more than a half century of PVC pipe manufacturing history, Charlotte Pipe brings a depth of expertise and perspective that will be invaluable to the VSC's sustainability mission."

"We look forward to engaging with this network of like-minded manufacturers and suppliers in the sustainability space," said Bradford Muller, Vice President of Corporate Communications at Charlotte Pipe. "Joining the VSC is an opportunity to improve and promote the longevity of our durable construction plastics."

Charlotte Pipe is the sixth organization to join the VSC in 2024, following fifteen new members in 2023.

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

About Charlotte Pipe

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry is the nation's leading manufacturer of cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings for plumbing applications. Founded in 1901 and privately held, the Company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and operates seven manufacturing plants across the United States. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Neenah Enterprises, Inc., is a preeminent manufacturer of municipal castings and operates three plants in the U.S.

Media Contact

Gil Connolly, Vinyl Sustainability Council, 2027652200, [email protected], https://vantagevinyl.com/

SOURCE Charlotte Pipe