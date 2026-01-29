Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Named First Official Partner of the 2027 Military World Games

"Building a world-class event requires a foundation of integrity, and no company embodies that better than Charlotte Pipe and Foundry," said Ike Belk, co-chair of the 2027 Military World Games. Post this

Headquartered in Charlotte, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry has more than a century of history in the region. Its $1 million commitment reinforces the role of local leadership in delivering a world-class event and reflects the company's long-standing support of veterans, community investment, and the values shared by the Military World Games.

The 2027 Military World Games are scheduled to take place June 25 through July 4, 2027, with competition and athlete village locations planned across North and South Carolina, including Charlotte and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus.

Held every four years, the Military World Games unite the armed forces of more than 140 nations through sport. Governed by CISM, the Games embody the organization's long-standing motto, "Friendship Through Sport," promoting cooperation and mutual respect among militaries worldwide. For the 2027 Games, organizers in the Carolinas have adopted "Peace Through Sport" as a unifying theme, reflecting the host region's focus on service, legacy, and international connection.

"Building a world-class event requires a foundation of integrity, and no company embodies that better than Charlotte Pipe and Foundry," said Ike Belk, co-chair of the 2027 Military World Games. "We are grateful for their leadership and commitment, which demonstrate how local institutions can play a global role in delivering Games that honor service members, strengthen community ties and bring nations together through sport."

"Events of this scale don't happen without significant private support," said David Koerner, Co-Chair of the 2027 Military World Games. "Early commitments like this are essential to building the foundation required to deliver the Games."

Integrity, community support, and devotion to the country are core to Charlotte Pipe and Foundry's mission. These values align seamlessly with the World Military Games, an event that honors service, performance, and global cooperation. This partnership directly supports the Games' mission of "Peace Through Sport." By aligning with the event, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry reinforces the shared principles of strength, teamwork, and national pride that define both their corporate culture and military community.

"As a company founded in Charlotte more than a century ago, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry is proud to support an event that reflects the values of service, discipline, and global cooperation," said Hooper Hardison, CEO of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. "Supporting the men and women of our armed forces has long been part of our corporate DNA, and we are honored to play a role in welcoming the world's military athletes to the Carolinas for the Military World Games."

The 2027 Military World Games are expected to bring more than 10,000 military athletes from over 140 CISM member nations to the Carolinas, competing across more than 40 Olympic, military and adaptive sports. The Games are anticipated to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators and generate significant economic and community impact throughout the region.

Sponsorship funding supports key components of the Games, including athlete services, venue operations, transportation, security coordination and community engagement initiatives. The announcement follows the recent launch of the official 2027 Military World Games website at www.mwg27.com, which will serve as the central hub for Games updates, milestones and partnership information. Additional sponsors and partners will be announced as agreements are finalized.

Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities may contact Ike Belk at [email protected].

About Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry is the nation's leading manufacturer of cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings for plumbing applications. Founded in 1901 and privately held, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and operates eight manufacturing plants across the United States.

About the International Military Sports Council

Founded in 1948, the International Military Sports Council (CISM) is one of the largest multidisciplinary organizations in the world, dedicated to fostering peace and friendship through sport among the armed forces of its 142 member nations. Guided by its motto, "Friendship Through Sport," CISM organizes world-class competitions and events, including the Military World Games, where service members compete at the highest level while promoting mutual respect, solidarity, and international cooperation. Through sport, CISM builds bridges between nations, supports the physical and moral development of military personnel, and contributes to global peacebuilding efforts. To learn more, visit www.milsport.one.

About the Military World Games LOC

The 2027 Military World Games Local Organizing Committee (MWG27 LOC) is the official organizing body responsible for planning, funding, and delivering the 2027 CISM Military World Games in the Carolinas. Established exclusively to host the Games, the LOC oversees all operational, logistical, and strategic aspects of the event, including venue operations, government and military coordination, athlete services, security, and legacy initiatives.

Backed by decades of leadership in elite sport and major international events, the MWG27 LOC works closely with local, state, federal, and military partners to deliver a world-class experience for more than 10,000 military athletes from over 140 nations.

As the lead entity for the 2027 Games, the MWG27 LOC operates in direct alignment with the International Military Sports Council (CISM), the United States Performance Center, and host-city stakeholders to ensure the Military World Games leave a lasting legacy for the Carolinas and the global military community. To learn more, visit www.mwg27.com.

