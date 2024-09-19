Charlottesville Lifestyle Community, Spring Creek, Embraces New Beginnings with Two New Neighborhoods and Enhanced Amenities

Spring Creek, a legacy community renowned for its award-winning golf course and resort-style amenities, is undergoing a vibrant transformation. The addition of two new neighborhood sections by local homebuilders Greenwood Homes and Cornerstone Homes, along with new golf course management under The Heritage Golf Group, is breathing new life into this storied Virginia lifestyle community.

ZION CROSSROADS, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spring Creek, a legacy community renowned for its award-winning golf course and resort-style amenities, is undergoing a vibrant transformation. The addition of two new neighborhood sections by local homebuilders Greenwood Homes and Cornerstone Homes, along with new golf course management under The Heritage Golf Group, is breathing new life into this storied Virginia lifestyle community.

Local Charlottesville homebuilder, Greenwood Homes, is not only constructing brand-new sections of homes but has also assumed the role of the community's new developer. Greenwood Homes is now selling new homes in Spring Creek, revolutionizing the personalization process to celebrate its perks and eliminate the stress of homebuilding.

"Located in a sweet spot between Richmond and Charlottesville, when people discover Spring Creek, they are immediately impressed by the allure of this Virginia resort style community," says Chris Sylves, Partner at Greenwood Homes. "We made sure that our homes place an importance on what makes this neighborhood unique, by backing to these beautiful amenities and natural areas with outdoor living spaces that become an extension of home."

Richmond-based lifestyle community builder, Cornerstone Homes, best known for its first-of-its-kind 55+ Agri-hood at Chickahominy Falls in Glen Allen, VA, is the latest addition to the neighborhood. Cornerstone Homes offers thoughtfully designed main-level living homes that seamlessly align with modern life, perfect for any age. The Villas at Spring Creek epitomize harmony and functionality, allowing homeowners to live easily day to day and simply turn the key and head out for the day, week, or month.

"There is a whole group of homebuyers who prefer low-maintenance living, and we are constantly creating new designs that are exciting to our customers," says Frank Lackman, President of Cornerstone Homes. "We've left a legacy in communities where people love where they live and now we're excited to join Spring Creek, where the award-winning amenities and spirit of community are already in place and thriving."

Spring Creek's award-winning golf course is now under the management of The Heritage Golf Group, which has added it to its portfolio of nationally recognized courses. The Spring Creek Golf Club, now a private facility, has undergone several upgrades to enhance the member and guest experience. This marks The Heritage Golf Group's third Virginia location. Home to a par-72, 18-hole Ed Carton golf course, a 15,000-square-foot clubhouse, a public restaurant, private event space, and a stunning outdoor patio overlooking the 18th hole, Spring Creek Golf Club offers a unique and exceptional golfing experience. The course, known for its accessibility to all golfers while still challenging for tournament professionals, features bent grass fairways, beautiful greens, and natural land contours.

Dan Riker, Regional Manager of The Heritage Golf Group, mentions, "This was already a phenomenal golf course, so for us to immediately come in and invest capital, whether it was renovating the range or some of the bunker renovations we have already completed, we were very excited to come in and within 60 days completely be able to offer Spring Creek members a whole new level of experience."

Infused with Charlottesville's charm and rich history, Spring Creek stands as a premier destination for homebuyers. Designed in the style of leisurely luxury, the neighborhood features miles of walking trails connecting nature and neighbor, fitness centers, pickleball/tennis courts, and family lifestyle events that bring the community together.

Spring Creek offers a wealth of other established amenities and a vibrant community spirit. The community's golf clubhouse restaurant invites families to dine and listen to local music on its patio every Friday night, overlooking the scenic 18th hole. The award-winning golf course remains a hub of activity. There are so many ways for residents to stay active and connected, from the 25-meter pool and fitness center to the tennis and pickleball courts. Life at Spring Creek is intentionally easy, offering new opportunities for residents to make it their own. Steeped in tradition yet ready to embrace the future, Spring Creek remains a top choice for those seeking a blend of luxury, leisure, and community.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richmond, VA, Cornerstone Homes has established itself as a leader in low-maintenance lifestyle community building up and down the East Coast. Specializing in lifestyle communities for every age, Cornerstone Homes has constructed thousands of homes in communities across Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Louisiana. For more information, visit: https://www.cornerstonehomes.net/

Greenwood Homes, founded in 2020 by industry leaders in Charlottesville, Virginia, is a semi-custom homebuilding company dedicated to thoughtful design, exceptional quality, and sustainable construction. The company offers a tailored approach to the building process, featuring high-quality architecture and craftsmanship, an efficient buyer experience, and an innovative design gallery. As one of the largest private homebuilders in Central Virginia, Greenwood Homes has built thousands of homes across Virginia and North Carolina. For more information, visit Greenwood Homes: https://www.greenwoodhomes.com/

