Charlyn Huss Brings Her Corespring Method to She Rises Summit, Transforming the Way Women Build Core Strength and Alignment

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nationally Certified Pilates Teacher and movement innovator Charlyn Huss will share her revolutionary CoreSpring Method with a global audience at the She Rises Summit, with the kickoff event on September 10, 2025, streaming live on Binge TV, Apple TV, Roku, and iOS, and then broadcast live daily from September 15–19.

Reaching more than one billion screens and amplified by coverage in over 600 media outlets, the Summit unites top experts in business, wellness, and personal development to empower women to reach their highest potential.

The CoreSpring Method is Huss's signature approach to core training, built on decades of Pilates expertise and rooted in the transformative power of springs—the foundation of the Pilates system. By applying direct spring resistance to every movement, the CoreSpring Method deeply engages the core, optimizes alignment, improves posture, and strengthens the body from the inside out. It's designed for all ages and abilities, offering a path to strength and balance without strain or injury.

"Your core is more than your abs—it's the powerhouse that supports everything you do," said Huss. "The CoreSpring Method helps people connect with their bodies in a way that's empowering, pain-free, and sustainable. Whether you're recovering from injury, cross-training for sport, or simply wanting to move through life with more strength and ease, the method meets you where you are."

Huss's own journey began with scoliosis as a child, sparking a lifelong study of movement, alignment, and healing. Over her career, she has blended Pilates with techniques such as the Alexander Technique, Feldenkrais, and body rolling to create a comprehensive system that transforms how people feel and function. The CoreSpring Method makes these benefits accessible anywhere—whether at home, in the office, on the go, or in a studio.

While the method is the heart of Huss's work, her patented CoreSpring tool brings it to life outside of the Pilates studio. Developed with a spring engineer, the portable device delivers the same resistance and precision as larger Pilates equipment, enabling users to experience the method's results without the cost or space requirements of traditional apparatus. The tool pairs with a guided app offering full-length classes, tutorials, and progressive workouts tailored to individual goals.

At the She Rises Summit, Huss will guide viewers through the principles of the CoreSpring Method, demonstrating how mindful resistance training can build core strength, improve breathing, enhance flexibility, and promote lasting physical wellbeing.

The She Rises Summit will broadcast live daily at 1 PM ET on Zoom from September 15–19, 2025. Viewers can watch live through Zoom and also catch the exciting kickoff session streaming live on Binge TV, Apple TV, Roku, and iOS, on September 10th at 1pm ET, with on-demand access available to a global audience.

To learn more about the CoreSpring Method and experience it for yourself, visit thecorespring.com or follow @thecorespring on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

