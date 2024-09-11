Charm Peel Plate SA (Staphylococcus aureus) Microbial Test Receives AOAC-RI PTM SM Approval

Staphylococcus aureus are bacteria that produce enterotoxins that can cause foodborne illness within 3-4 hours of food consumption. These pathogens are controlled and preventatively monitored by food producers through their quality and safety plans... Post this

Peel Plate bacterial tests are simplified culture methods developed for microbiologists, food, and water quality stakeholders. The purple-colored colonies of coagulase-positive Staphylococcus aureus are easily distinguished from smaller non-aureus staphylococci colonies and are easily visible in the light background of the Peel Plate. Peel Plate SA Microbial Tests are easily interpreted with final results for Staphylococcus aureus in 24-48 hours with no secondary confirmation step such as DNase overlays required.

The technology of the Peel Plate SA Microbial Test is a dried medium in a shallow 47 mm plate that readily diffuses a liquid sample when added to the plate and no spreader device is needed. Colonies can be easily transferred or picked for confirmation testing, additional isolation, or classification. Simple procedure, convenient stackable design, and a formulation resistant to sample pH effects are all welcome advantages for the industry.

