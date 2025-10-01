Charming Movers Expands Mission Beyond Moving: Furnishing Homes for Families in Need

Rockville-based Charming Movers combines expert moving services with a nonprofit mission to furnish homes for underprivileged families across Montgomery County.
ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over 20 years, Charming Movers has been helping families and businesses across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area move with ease. But the company's mission goes far beyond moving boxes. Through its nonprofit arm, the Charming Foundation, this woman-owned, family-operated business is transforming empty houses into homes for families in need.
The Charming Foundation collects gently used furniture and household items from customer donations and sales at its thrift store, Charming Thrift & Gift. These items are then delivered and set up by the same moving crews who serve paying clients—ensuring underprivileged families, often transitioning from shelters or difficult circumstances, have fully furnished homes filled with dignity and comfort.
"Everyone deserves a place that feels like home," said Cheri Dorfman, Founder and Owner of Charming Movers. "Our foundation allows us to use our trucks, our team, and our hearts to give families more than four walls. We give them a fresh start."
With cost-effective moving services, transparent pricing, and community-driven programs, Charming Movers has earned a reputation as both a trusted service provider and a local change maker.
