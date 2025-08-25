Charter Bus Industry Gets Its Airbnb Moment with Buslane Launch

"The opportunity we have at scale to make a positive impact for both consumers and the motorcoach industry is inspiring and motivating." Post this

Buslane's Founder and CEO, Michael Rogers, is a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience operating a motorcoach company before entering the startup world. After his charter bus business was sidelined due to the pandemic, he used his newfound free time to start what would become his new passion, Buslane. "I view Buslane as my opportunity to give back to an industry that has given me so much." said Rogers. "I've never worked on a company whose mission is so ambitious. The opportunity we have at scale to make a positive impact for both consumers and the motorcoach industry is inspiring and motivating."

Buslane has officially launched in the Seattle Metro area and has plans to expand to more cities in the coming months. "We're excited to expand quickly so we can help more consumers connect with dedicated, hard-working small business owners." Rogers added.

