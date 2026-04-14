Charter College Hosts Emergency Preparedness Drill in Anchorage

This exercise gives our students the opportunity to experience the complexity of emergency response before they encounter it in real clinical practice Post this

Approximately 35 simulated patients will arrive at the on-campus training hospital. Nursing students will be assigned roles based on their level in the program. Senior leadership students will assume management and coordination responsibilities, including patient movement, triage decisions, and patient assessment for transfer to other facilities. Junior and entry-level students will participate in clinical response roles or serve as simulated patients, reinforcing team-based response and progressive learning.

"This exercise gives our students the opportunity to experience the complexity of emergency response before they encounter it in real clinical practice," said Ted Walker, APRN, Nursing Faculty at Charter College. "It builds confidence, leadership skills, and the ability to adapt under pressure—skills that are essential in today's healthcare environments."

Faculty members and invited healthcare partners will observe and evaluate the exercise, providing feedback to students and helping improve future training efforts. Lessons learned will be incorporated into ongoing curriculum development to strengthen emergency preparedness education.

The exercise will take place entirely on campus and is expected to run throughout the day, with preparation and debriefing sessions before and after active exercise play. Emergency activity observed on campus during this time is part of a scheduled educational drill.

Charter College appreciates the cooperation of students, faculty, and community partners as it continues to prepare future nurses for leadership roles in emergency and disaster response.

About Charter College

Charter College is a private, independent institution of higher education that provides career-focused training in health care, business, information technology, and the trades. With a commitment to preparing graduates for the workforce, Charter College offers flexible programs designed to meet the needs of today's students and employers. For further information, visit chartercollege.edu.

Media Contact:

Ted Walker, APRN

Nursing Faculty, Charter College

Phone: 907‑227‑8691

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Linda Emma, Cloud Control Media, 1 978-337-8410, [email protected]

Ted Walker, Charter College, 1 9072278691, [email protected], https://chartercollege.edu/

SOURCE Charter College