Charter College Ranked #13 Medical Trade School in the Nation

Rebellion Research has recognized Charter College as one of the nation's top 25 medical trade schools in its 2025 ranking.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter College is proud to announce that it was recently added to the Top 25 Medical Trade Schools in the United States as ranked by Rebellion Research. The organization ranked Charter College #13 for its strong, career-focused medical training programs.
Rebellion Research is a global machine learning think tank that publishes an annual college ranking index. Rankings are based on various criteria to help potential students evaluate academic programs. Evaluation in its "25 Best Medical Trade Schools" list measures factors including institutional accreditation, faculty experience, lab quality, externship placement, and graduate employment rates. This year's rankings spotlight trade and technical schools that provide exceptional hands-on training in Dental Assisting, Medical Assistant, Healthcare Administration, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Pharmacy Technician, and Medical Billing and Coding, among others. The listings are designed to help prospective students review trade schools based on career outcomes, practical skills training, and alignment with job market needs. Being named in the top 25 demonstrates Charter College's commitment to deliver students a high-quality, career-focused education.
"This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and, most importantly, our students," said Joshua Swayne, President and CEO of Prospect Education, LLC, Charter College's parent company. "At Charter College, we strive to provide career-relevant training that prepares students to enter the healthcare workforce with confidence. We continually innovate and update the programs we offer and foster strong connections with healthcare facilities around the Charter College communities."
About Charter College
Charter College is a private, independent institution focused on career-driven training in healthcare, business, information technology, skilled trades, and more. The college maintains campuses in Alaska, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Washington, as well as flexible online options. For more information on Charter College's healthcare programs and how to apply, please visit chartercollege.edu.
Media Contact
