Charter College Ranked #3 Nursing School in Alaska by RegisteredNursing.org

"This honor is a direct reflection of the hard work and commitment of our nursing faculty, staff, and most importantly, our students," said Joshua Swayne, President and CEO of Charter College's parent company Prospect Education, LLC. "At Charter College, we believe in providing a strong academic experience combined with hands-on training that empowers graduates to step into nursing careers with confidence. Being named one of the best nursing schools in Alaska affirms our mission to deliver career-focused education that meets the needs of both students and the healthcare community."

RegisteredNursing.org's annual rankings are widely used by prospective students to evaluate program quality and outcomes. The recognition also underscores the growing demand for well-trained nurses in Alaska, with the profession expected to see significant job growth over the next decade.

