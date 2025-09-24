Charter College Ranked #3 Nursing School in Alaska by RegisteredNursing.org

RegisteredNursing.org Ranks Charter College the 3rd Best Nursing School in the State of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter College is proud to announce that its Nursing program has been ranked the #3 Nursing School in Alaska for 2026 by RegisteredNursing.org in its 10th annual rankings.
The rankings, which evaluate nursing schools across the state based on NCLEX-RN exam pass rates, recognize programs that consistently prepare students to succeed as registered nurses. Noting that the NCLEX-RN pass rates of an institution help students assess programs, the organization uses a comprehensive analysis that places NCLEX as the primary ranking criteria. That Charter College achieved such recognition highlights the strength of Charter College's Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree program, as well as the dedication of its faculty, staff, and students.
"This honor is a direct reflection of the hard work and commitment of our nursing faculty, staff, and most importantly, our students," said Joshua Swayne, President and CEO of Charter College's parent company Prospect Education, LLC. "At Charter College, we believe in providing a strong academic experience combined with hands-on training that empowers graduates to step into nursing careers with confidence. Being named one of the best nursing schools in Alaska affirms our mission to deliver career-focused education that meets the needs of both students and the healthcare community."
RegisteredNursing.org's annual rankings are widely used by prospective students to evaluate program quality and outcomes. The recognition also underscores the growing demand for well-trained nurses in Alaska, with the profession expected to see significant job growth over the next decade.
About Charter College
Charter College is a private, independent institution of higher education that provides career-focused training in health care, business, information technology, and the trades. With a commitment to preparing graduates for the workforce, Charter College offers flexible programs designed to meet the needs of today's students and employers. For further information, visit chartercollege.edu.
