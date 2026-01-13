Charter Impact Acquires EdFinMN, Expanding Support for Minnesota Charter Schools

Charter Impact's acquisition of EdFinMN brings together national scale and deep Minnesota expertise to expand financial and operational support for charter schools across the state. Schools retain the teams they trust while gaining access to broader infrastructure, technology, and long-term capacity.
LOS ANGELES and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter Impact, a national provider of financial and operational middle and back-office services for charter schools and mission-driven organizations, has acquired EdFinMN, a Minnesota-based back-office firm serving charter schools, districts, and education support organizations across the state.
The acquisition brings together two organizations with deeply aligned missions: helping schools build strong, sustainable operations so educators can focus on students and student outcomes. EdFinMN will maintain its local team and client relationships while gaining access to Charter Impact's broader infrastructure, go-to-market capabilities, technology platform, and national expertise.
Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Minneapolis, EdFinMN supports more than 30 organizations with business management services including CFO support, accounting, accounts payable, and payroll. The firm has built a strong reputation for integrity, responsiveness, and deep knowledge of Minnesota's charter school landscape.
"This partnership is about strengthening what already works," said Adam Kaeli, Co-CEO of Charter Impact. "EdFinMN has earned enormous trust in the Minnesota charter community. By bringing our teams together, we're expanding capacity, investing in people and systems, and positioning ourselves to serve more schools with greater depth, without disrupting day-to-day support."
EdFinMN's leadership and staff will remain in place, continuing to serve clients with the same teams and approach to excellence in service delivery. Over time, schools will have access to additional services that Charter Impact has implemented in other states, including expanded data and compliance support.
This acquisition represents an important step in Charter Impact's national expansion strategy and its initiatives to supplement organic growth with strategic acquisitions. In 2024, Charter Impact partnered with Red Iron Group, an investment firm focused on investing into growth-oriented mission-essential services businesses to drive such growth initiatives, as well as enhance its focus on service delivery excellence through technology and AI enablement.
Minnesota is one of the fastest-growing charter school markets in the country, and the acquisition represents a strategic investment in long-term capacity for schools in the region. Charter Impact, founded in 2010, now supports nearly 150 organizations nationally, providing integrated finance, payroll, data, and operational support services.
"This gives our clients the best of both worlds," said Scott Brown, President of EdFinMN. "They keep the people they trust, while we gain the resources and scale to invest more deeply in service quality and new capabilities."
More information about Charter Impact is available at www.charterimpact.com.
More information about EdFinMN is available at www.edfinmn.org.
