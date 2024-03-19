Charter Oak State College Announces Accreditations for Online Health Care Degree & Certificates

"Meeting the standards of our accrediting bodies in the field lets our students know that we are committed to their graduating with knowledge and skills desired by employers in the workforce today." Brooke N. Palkie, Ed.D, CPHIMS, RHIA, FHIMA; Chair, Division of Health Science and Technology Post this

Undergraduate Degree:

B.S. Health Information Management – CAHIIM®-accredited (continuing accreditation for 7 Years)

Undergraduate Certificates:

New! Cancer Registry – NCRA-accredited (National Cancer Registrars Association).

This certificate and accreditation prepares and allows graduates to sit for the ODS (Oncology Data Specialist) exam.

Clinical Documentation Improvement - CAHIIM®-accredited

This Certificate places students on a pathway toward earning an online B.S. in Health Information Management, and a M.S. in Health Informatics.

Health Insurance Customer Service - CAHIIM®-accredited

Leadership in Health Care Administration - CAHIIM® accredited

Physician Practice Management - CAHIIM®-accredited

This Certificate is designed to prepare students to sit for the CPPM offered by the AAPC, plus places students on a pathway toward earning an online B.S. in Health Care Administration, and a M.S. in Health Care Administration.

Provider Credentialing Specialist – CAHIIM-accredited

The Certificate is designed to prepare students to enter the credentialing field and prepare for industry credentials.

Brooke N. Palkie, Ed.D, CPHIMS, RHIA, FHIMA; Chair, Division of Health Science and Technology, said of the accreditations, "We are focused on providing the highest quality programs in our field, at an affordable price point and with great flexibility for working adults. Meeting the standards of our accrediting bodies in the field lets our students know that we are committed to their graduating with knowledge and skills desired by employers in the workforce today."

Online Certificates Create Pathways to Degrees

The College has created formalized pathways for certificate students to move seamlessly into bachelor's degree programs with options for master's degree programs as well. By graduating from an undergraduate online certificate, a student earns College credit that can be directly applied toward a bachelor's degree saving a student both time and money and helping to keep the cost of their degree affordable.

Palkie said, "Charter Oak State College is focused on providing effective career pathways through education. Pathways provide students with clear and structured direction to achieve academic and career goals. They also offer a personalized and flexible approach to learning, allowing students to progress when it is most relevant to their professional aspirations."

Palkie continued, "We are dedicated toward improving the lives of working adults and in that respect are focused on providing the most affordable path to degree completion, as well as a comprehensive educational experience that positively impacts our alums competitiveness in the marketplace."

To view the College's full offerings of online degrees and certificates in its Health Science & Technology division visit https://www.CharterOak.edu/health-care. Classes begin May 20.

Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's only dedicated, public, online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Health Care, Nursing, Social Work, Early Childhood Education, Criminal Justice and Cybersecurity. The College offers Master's degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Informatics and Health Care Administration. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.

