Charter Oak State College Announces Partnership with University of Massachusetts Global. Partnership to Offer Pathway to Online Master of Social Work Degree

Benefits to Charter Oak's BSW students include:

Ability to graduate from the MSW program in one year

10% discount to UMASS Global's MSW program

Application Fee to the MSW program waived

"We are excited to partner with UMass Global to offer our students a clear and efficient pathway to earning an MSW," said Dr. David Ferreira, Provost at Charter Oak State College. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing our students with opportunities to advance their education and careers in social work."

Charter Oak's BSW Program Director, Dr. B. Sudie Akinrotiba, emphasized the positive impact of this agreement: "Our students have expressed a strong desire to continue their education in social work, and this MOU provides them with a valuable opportunity to achieve their goals without interruption. We look forward to seeing our graduates thrive in the MSW program with a quality choice at UMass Global."

UMass Global's MSW Program Director, Dr. Tobi DeLong Hamilton, also highlighted the benefits of the partnership: "We are proud to offer Charter Oak graduates an advanced, fully accredited MSW curriculum that will prepare them for leadership roles in the field of social work. This collaboration aligns with our mission to make high-quality education accessible to all students, regardless of their location."

This partnership represents a significant step forward in enhancing the educational pathways available to social work students and reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to support student success and professional growth.

For more information about the BSW program at Charter Oak State College, please visit https://www.charteroak.edu/social-work/. To learn more about the MSW program at UMass Global, please visit https://www.umassglobal.edu/academic-programs/arts-and-sciences/master-of-social-work.

About Charter Oak State College

Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's only dedicated, public, online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Health Care, Nursing, Social Work, Early Childhood Education, Criminal Justice and Cybersecurity. The College offers Master's degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Informatics and Health Care Administration. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education

About University of Massachusetts Global

UMass Global is a private, nonprofit institution committed to providing a high-quality, flexible education to adult learners. With a wide range of degree programs and a focus on student success, UMass Global helps students achieve their educational and career goals.

