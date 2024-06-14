Charter Oak State College Graduates Class of 2024 on June 13, 2024

Connecticut's only public, online college graduated its 2024 Class June 13, 2024. Over 540 graduates were awarded degrees.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu), Connecticut's public online college, presented its Class of 2024 this evening, Thursday, June 13, 2024, 6:30PM ET at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, CT. Over 540 members of the Class of 2024 were awarded degrees.
Cynthia Pugliese, Sr. Vice President of Revenue Cycle, Hartford HealthCare, was the Commencement Speaker and Honorary Degree Recipient. The event was streamed live for those unable to attend in person.
Charter Oak State College President, Ed Klonoski addressed the graduates. In his remarks, President Klonoski congratulated the graduates for pursuing a college education as working adults with busy lives and family responsibilities.
Klonoski noted they worked hard and set examples along the way to their families and friends. He told them it was their day to "hold your head like a hero and celebrate your achievements." He asked them to "think of yourself differently now" and encouraged them to "begin to design the curriculum of their lives and be the author of their next age".
The Student Speaker was Pedro Rodriguez of Meriden, CT. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Safety Administration. Rodriguez urged his class to "carry forward the lessons you have learned at Charter Oak and to value perseverance." He reminded the graduates that "the journey of learning and growth does not end here; it is merely beginning and to seize every opportunity that comes your way".
The Class of 2024 featured graduates who range in age from 18 to 74 with the average age of 35, from 29 states and 2 countries.
Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's only dedicated, public, online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Health Care, Nursing, Social Work, Early Childhood Education, Criminal Justice and Cybersecurity. The College offers Master's degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Informatics and Health Care Administration. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.
