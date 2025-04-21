Charter Oak State College Launches New Online Degrees in Marketing and Data Analytics

Thomas A. Barron, Jr., Ed.D., CAGS, MBA, MSOD, Chair-Business and Technology Department, Charter Oak State College said, "Our students in both programs will graduate with some of the most cutting-edge skill sets in the field." Post this

Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate

Google Data Analytics Certificate

Scrum Master-Agile Certificate

AI Practitioner Certificate

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts overall employment of advertising, promotions, and marketing managers is projected to grow 8 percent from 2023 to 2033, faster than the average for all occupations. In addition to the degree, Charter Oak B.S. Marketing students will have the opportunity to earn professional certifications while in the program, or be positioned to earn them upon graduation, including:

Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate

Google Digital Marketing & E-Commerce Professional Certificate

Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate

Charter Oak State College President Ed Klonoski said, "We are fully committed to expanding our portfolio of degree programs in the industries that best meet the needs of today's workforce and best positions our students for career advancement upon graduation. Charter Oak students will be able to achieve their degree affordably and in the most flexible manner possible – online – allowing them to more seamlessly balance work, family and life responsibilities."

Thomas A. Barron, Jr., Ed.D., CAGS, MBA, MSOD, Chair-Business and Technology Department, Charter Oak State College said, "Our students in both programs will graduate with some of the most cutting-edge skill sets in the field. Our Marketing graduates will not only be proficient in all the most in demand areas of this field, but they will also have the opportunity to earn leading industry credentials from Meta, Google and Salesforce while earning their degree." Barron continued, "Our B.S. in Data Analytics students will experience industry-aligned curriculum with hands-on training in Python, SQL, and Power BI, plus they will be prepared to earn industry recognized certifications from Microsoft and Google."

Prospective student can apply now. Classes begin this August.

Business & Technology Virtual Open House – May 14, 2025

Prospective students interested in meeting the Program Directors and Admissions Team can RSVP today to join a Virtual Open House on May 14, 2025; 5:30 – 6:30 PM EDT. To RSVP, visit https://www.charteroak.edu/business.

College staff will discuss both programs and the benefits of our online courses and walk attendees' through the simple admissions process. Attendees can have their questions answered at the event, plus apply for free.

Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's only dedicated, public, online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master's degrees in Curriculum and Instruction, Organizational Leadership, Health Informatics and Healthcare Administration. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.

Media Contact

Carolyn Hebert, Charter Oak State College, 8605153880, [email protected], Charter Oak State College

