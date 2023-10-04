Charter Oak State College moves to newly named New Britain Center for Higher Education

"The New Britain Center for Higher Education reflects a significant milestone for collaboration between our CSCU institutions and a new paradigm for higher education in Connecticut and in the New Britain community," said CSCU Chancellor Terrence Cheng. Tweet this

The Ribbon Cutting ceremony included the announcement of a new name for the building, the New Britain Center for Higher Education, which was approved by the Connecticut Board of Regents just days earlier. Danielle Panton, an associate degree graduate of CT State Community College, and a Tuition Match Scholarship recipient who went on to earn her bachelor's degree at Charter Oak and is currently a graduate program student, cut the official ribbon.

"The New Britain Center for Higher Education reflects a significant milestone for collaboration between our CSCU institutions and a new paradigm for higher education in Connecticut and in the New Britain community," said CSCU Chancellor Terrence Cheng. "I especially want to thank Charter Oak State College President Ed Klonoski and CT State President John Maduko for working together in providing an affordable and high-quality education solution for our students, who will be well-prepared to enter into the state's workforce."

President Ed Klonoski, Charter Oak State College, said "As Connecticut's premier public online college, the foundation of our success relies on the use of cutting-edge technology to deliver 21st century programs and services to our online students. Our new location provides our team with a high-tech state-of-the-art facility from which to enhance our workforce-oriented online degree programs, grow our microcredential offerings, and provide A+ online services to our students."

Klonoski continued, "We value the dynamic of being co-located with our colleagues at CT State, and look forward to using our collective energies for the benefit of our tuition match students – now and into the future."

"By coming together under one roof, in a city with a deep history of providing higher education, we're not just sharing a building; we're unlocking the potential for greater collaboration that paves the way for more affordable and flexible paths to college degrees for students in Connecticut and beyond," said CT State Community College President John Maduko, M.D. "Together, we enhance affordability, turning aspirations into degrees. Our Tuition Match program has already made bachelor's degrees the most affordable in the state."

In attendance at the ceremony were higher education leaders and local leaders, including Mayor Erin Stewart.

"The City of New Britain is thrilled to welcome Charter Oak State College's students and staff to our Downtown community," said Mayor Erin E. Stewart. "Their state-of-the-art facility breathes new life into a well-known building here on Main Street and we are so glad they chose New Britain as their new home."

In the process, Charter Oak and the CSCU System were able to revitalize an important piece of real estate in downtown New Britain for multiple purposes, a win for higher education and a win for the city. Additionally, this move represents a commitment to reducing the College's footprint, improving the higher education experience for students, while positively impacting the economic advancement of the downtown area.

Ahead of its time in 1973, Charter Oak began as an institution that provided a degree completion path for students with some college credit, but no credential. Five decades of service to students later, Charter Oak State College remains the key to breaking the paper (degree) ceiling even today through its delivery of online bachelor's, master's, associate, certificate and microcredential programs geared toward elevating career skill sets and advancing the workforce.

About Charter Oak State College

Celebrating 50 years, Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's public online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Health Information Management, Nursing, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Social Work and Business Administration. The College offers master's degrees in Health Informatics, Health Care Administration and Organizational Effectiveness and Leadership. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.

