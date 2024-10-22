Charter Oak State College offers Virtual Open House Events

Charter Oak State College is well known for degree completion and accepts qualified existing college credits, prior learning, military, and professional certifications. 100% online classes offer convenience and flexibility suited for busy working adults. Post this

Event Date – Wednesday, December 4th at 5:30PM ET – Career-focused Undergraduate Degrees and Certificates in all fields including Business Administration, Social Work, Cybersecurity, Early Childhood Education, Public Safety Administration, Nursing, Software Development, and Health Care degrees will be covered.

Event Date – Wednesday, December 11th at 5:30PM ET – All Graduate Degree Programs and Certificates including Health Care Administration, Health Informatics, and Organizational Leadership will be covered.

Register for these Zoom events at : http://www.CharterOak.edu/finishcollege

Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's only dedicated, public, online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Health Care, Nursing, Social Work, Early Childhood Education, Criminal Justice, Software Development and Cybersecurity. The College offers Master's degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Informatics and Health Care Administration. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.

Carolyn Hebert, Charter Oak State College, 8605153880, [email protected], https://www.charteroak.edu

