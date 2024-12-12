Charter Oak State College offers Virtual Open House Events

Charter Oak State College, Connecticut's Public Online College serving students nationwide, hosts Open House events (via Zoom) covering all ONLINE Graduate and Undergraduate degrees and certificates. Admissions and Program Directors will share the benefits of affordable, convenient, online degree programs and answer all questions. Attendees Apply Free.

Charter Oak State College offers January Open House events for Online Undergraduate and Graduate Degree Programs

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) offers two virtual Open House events in January. Prospects interested in online Bachelor's and Master's degrees are encouraged to attend via Zoom. Learn about the College and its high value, affordable, ONLINE degree programs. All event attendees apply free.

Event Date – Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 5:30PM ET – All Graduate Degree Programs and Certificates including Health Care Administration, Health Informatics, and Organizational Leadership will be covered.