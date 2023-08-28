Charter Oak State College Reports Fall Semester Enrollment Growth. Online College sees Demand Rise in Registration Rate and Credits

"We realize students have choices. Our goal is not to have every program, but to have those that make a real career difference for our learners – our students agree." College President Ed Klonoski Tweet this

College President Ed Klonoski observed, "Our degree programs are carefully curated to be career-focused, accredited programs built and chosen for our smart, selective students pursuing today's careers. We realize students have choices. Our goal is not to have every program, but to have those that make a real career difference for our learners – our students agree."

Virtual Open Houses September – Next Term Start October 30

For prospective students who may have missed the August start, the College offers six start dates including its popular October Term 2 start.

A Virtual Undergraduate Open House will be held September 13 @ 5:30 PM ET; and a Graduate Open House will be held September 27 @ 5:30 PM ET.

Attendees can apply free to the College – a $50 savings. Prospective students interested in learning more about the College and its programs can RSVP for September Virtual Open Houses here – https://www.charteroak.edu/finishcollege.

Celebrating 50 years, Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's public online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Health Information Management, Nursing, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Social Work and Business Administration. The College offers master's degrees in Health Informatics, Health Care Administration and Organizational Effectiveness and Leadership. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.

