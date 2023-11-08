Charter School Capital Announces Rebranding to Grow Schools

"Our journey has always been about supporting charter schools and making a positive impact on the lives of students. We remain steadfast in our vision to ensure that all kids have access to a nurturing learning environment where they can flourish." - Michael Barber, VP of Marketing, Grow Schools. Post this

"Our journey has always been about supporting charter schools and making a positive impact on the lives of students," said Michael Barber, Vice President of Marketing of Grow Schools. "Grow Schools reflects what we're doing day-in and day-out: providing schools with the resources they need to thrive, not just financially, but in all aspects of their operations and their impact on kids."

According to Michael, Grow Schools encapsulates the organization's belief in the power of education, its desire to partner with schools on their journey to success and its ability to transform education one school at a time.

"We remain steadfast in our vision to ensure that all kids have access to a nurturing learning environment where they can flourish," added Michael. "And we remain committed to empowering school leaders with the necessary money, resources, and know-how they need to overcome financial barriers, achieve sustainable growth and create positive change in their communities."

Grow Schools defines its services on its new website as:

Grow Schools is in service to charter schools, helping charter school leaders get where they want to go and ensuring all students have access to a nurturing learning environment where they can thrive. We are dedicated to listening, understanding and delivering solutions that make a meaningful and lasting impact. For more information, visit growschools.com or email [email protected].

