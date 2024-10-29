Charter Township of Port Huron Joins the MITN Purchasing Group for Tracking Bid Distribution

"Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information." Post this

"What a game changer it is to be able to track every step taken during the bid process, from publishing the bids and RFPs, to seeing which vendors are interested and who has downloaded the documents and addendums," says Robert G Lewandowski Jr., Township Supervisor of Charter Township of Port Huron. "Joining the MITN Purchasing Group was a smart step for our agency in being able to track and streamline our bid process, and it's also a benefit to our vendors as they have access to more bid opportunities and the information they need is readily available to them."

Charter Township of Port Huron invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the MITN Purchasing Group. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/porthurontownship include:

Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 325 Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About Charter Township of Port Huron:

Port Huron Charter Township is a charter township of St. Clair County in the U.S. state of Michigan. The population was 10,792 at the 2020 Census.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

