Charting the Course: Strategies for Therapeutic Vaccine Study Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about current therapeutic vaccine research focusing on cancer and infectious disease indications. Attendees will gain insights into the unique requirements and best practices in therapeutic vaccine study design and execution. The featured speakers will discuss how team composition and collaborative processes impact study success and risk mitigation strategies. The speakers will also share how the challenges of therapeutic vaccine studies can be addressed.
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Therapeutic vaccines have emerged as a promising approach in the field of immunotherapy, with researchers striving to discover and develop a new way to treat complex diseases such as cancer, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).
The development of therapeutic vaccines presents distinct considerations, challenges and opportunities that differ from those encountered in the development of preventative vaccines. This webinar aims to delve into these key differences and explore the intricacies involved in the conduct of clinical trials for therapeutic vaccines.
By exploring clinical and study design considerations, reviewing the historical and current research efforts, discussing advanced modalities and defining ideal clinical trial operations and project team setups, attendees will gain valuable insights into this rapidly evolving field.
This webinar explores the current research and rationale behind the use of vaccines as therapeutics, including advanced modalities such as messenger RNA (mRNA) and cell/gene therapies. Attendees will gain a foundational understanding of the top indications and challenges faced in therapeutic vaccine development and practical considerations for conducting clinical trials.
Emphasis will be placed on protocol and study design considerations specific to therapeutic vs. preventative vaccines. These include the identification of relevant biomarkers, the selection of appropriate adjuvants, the development of custom assays and the determination of suitable endpoints, among other aspects. The expert speakers will also examine the distinctions between early- and late-phase studies, potential endpoints and the possibility of accelerated approval.
Advanced analytical and logistical requirements will be addressed, highlighting the significance of robust processes and technologies in supporting the development and manufacturing of these innovative therapeutic vaccines. The speakers will also delve into the strategic utilization of extended and integrated services to facilitate seamless collaboration and efficient project management, effectively mitigating risks across multiple dimensions such as time, cost and patient considerations.
Register for this webinar today to explore advancements in therapeutic vaccine development from tackling complex diseases like cancer and HIV to the innovative use of mRNA and cell and gene therapies.
Join experts from PPD Clinical Research Business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dr. Narcisa Mesaros, MD, VP, Medical Science & Strategy, Vaccines; Dr. Jaikrishna Balkissoon, MD, FACS Global VP, Head Cell and Gene Therapy; and Mr. Mario Davinelli, Executive Director, Project Management, Vaccines, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Charting the Course: Strategies for Therapeutic Vaccine Study Success.
