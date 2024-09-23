Charting the Course: Strategies for Therapeutic Vaccine Study Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert speakers will also examine the distinctions between early- and late-phase studies, potential endpoints and the possibility of accelerated approval. Post this

By exploring clinical and study design considerations, reviewing the historical and current research efforts, discussing advanced modalities and defining ideal clinical trial operations and project team setups, attendees will gain valuable insights into this rapidly evolving field.

This webinar explores the current research and rationale behind the use of vaccines as therapeutics, including advanced modalities such as messenger RNA (mRNA) and cell/gene therapies. Attendees will gain a foundational understanding of the top indications and challenges faced in therapeutic vaccine development and practical considerations for conducting clinical trials.

Emphasis will be placed on protocol and study design considerations specific to therapeutic vs. preventative vaccines. These include the identification of relevant biomarkers, the selection of appropriate adjuvants, the development of custom assays and the determination of suitable endpoints, among other aspects. The expert speakers will also examine the distinctions between early- and late-phase studies, potential endpoints and the possibility of accelerated approval.

Advanced analytical and logistical requirements will be addressed, highlighting the significance of robust processes and technologies in supporting the development and manufacturing of these innovative therapeutic vaccines. The speakers will also delve into the strategic utilization of extended and integrated services to facilitate seamless collaboration and efficient project management, effectively mitigating risks across multiple dimensions such as time, cost and patient considerations.

Register for this webinar today to explore advancements in therapeutic vaccine development from tackling complex diseases like cancer and HIV to the innovative use of mRNA and cell and gene therapies.

Join experts from PPD Clinical Research Business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dr. Narcisa Mesaros, MD, VP, Medical Science & Strategy, Vaccines; Dr. Jaikrishna Balkissoon, MD, FACS Global VP, Head Cell and Gene Therapy; and Mr. Mario Davinelli, Executive Director, Project Management, Vaccines, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Charting the Course: Strategies for Therapeutic Vaccine Study Success.

