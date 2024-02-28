Chartis Research ranks ION Commodities as a leading technology provider for energy markets for the fourth time in a row

"We are proud to be recognized again for the innovative solutions ION Commodities provides to the energy trading and risk management community," says Rich Grossi, CEO at ION Corporates. Post this

In this year's Energy50 survey, ION received top honors in 13 categories spanning trading, risk management, logistics, and optimization in oil and gas, refinery products, and coal, and was recognized as a frontrunner for its cross-market logistics and optimization offering, and its funding and treasury services and solutions. These accolades reflect the long history of ION's success in this market and the key additions to ION's core product suite. Recently ION announced Carbon Zero, a trading and inventory solution for carbon and renewable energy certificates; FEA Analyzer, a decision support solution that provides pre-trade analytics, advanced portfolio and asset optimization capabilities; and comprehensive support for end-to-end renewable power, including Power Purchase Agreements and certificate lifecycle management.

"ION's broad asset coverage and end-to-end process continue to underpin its leading position in a highly diverse industry with diverse process, logistics and analytics requirements," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "The company's varied tools and platform set align with this industry diversity, providing a strong foundation for firms' technology and operations."

"We are proud to be recognized again for the innovative solutions ION Commodities provides to the energy trading and risk management community. Our continued product investments meet the needs of evolving energy markets, and our new FEA Analyzer and Carbon Zero solutions simplify complexity and facilitate better decision-making helping our clients navigate energy transition for long-term success. Our recognition in this year's Energy50 ranking is a credit to our continued innovation, and we are grateful to our client community for their continued support," says Rich Grossi, CEO at ION Corporates.

Every year, Chartis Research — the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology — conducts a thorough analysis of the world's major technology players across the energy space. Chartis Research then ranks them based on a series of criteria – functionality, core technology, market presence/impact, strategy, and innovation – in its Energy50 software ranking.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Commodities

ION Commodities delivers data-driven energy and commodities trading and risk management solutions across the supply chain. Our scalable ETRM and CTRM solutions equip clients to use real-time risk analytics and reporting, minimize supply chain risks, automate critical business processes, and make faster, more informed decisions. We provide full support and transparency for procurement, supply, and trading to a global community of over 1,200 clients. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/commodities/.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

