Chartwell Agency Debuts eBook to Weigh Hiring Versus Outsourcing

Releases first-ever eBook focused on providing insight to organizations weighing options to meet their growing marketing needs.

ROCKFORD, Ill., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chartwell Agency, an award-winning marketing firm based in northern Illinois, recently released its first-ever eBook: More hands on deck! Hire internally or work with an agency to get more done.

The firm's debut eBook focuses on providing insight to organizations weighing options to meet their growing marketing needs – whether it's hiring a full-time employee or engaging a marketing agency to handle the workload. This new digital resource provides marketers with metrics and considerations to honestly evaluate both options and determine what path best accomplishes their marketing goals.

"Marketers are delivering messages across more platforms and channels than ever before including print mediums, video, social platforms, websites, digital advertising, and more," said Emily Hartzog, President of Chartwell Agency. "Internal marketing departments are recognizing a growth in demands and a need to scale their teams. We wanted to provide organizations with unbiased information to inform their decision-making, which led to the creation to this digital resource."

In offering the recommendations and insights presented in the eBook, Chartwell Agency leveraged the depth of experience from its team, many of whom have been both on the client and agency side of marketing. The information, which includes sample budgets, is informative, easily digestible, and clearly presented to help readers to frame recommendations and share throughout their organization.

"Through our eBook, we present the available options for organizations to consider when deciding whether to hire internally or outsource work to an agency partner – or even some hybrid of the two," said Hartzog. "There is no one right answer, so understanding the pros and cons for any option is valuable when assessing what best meets the needs of your organization."

The eBook provides C-suite executives and marketing professionals a resource to frame ongoing conversations around identifying needs, costs, and benefits of any model they select.

Chartwell Agency is a full-service marketing agency that often serves as an extension of a client's team, managing as much or as little of the marketing as needed. With capabilities in marketing, public relations design, video, content strategy, web development and more, Chartwell's team brings a depth of capabilities upon which clients regularly lean for support. To access the firm's eBook, click here.

About Chartwell Agency

Chartwell Agency (www.chartwellagency.com) is an integrated communications agency with a breadth and depth of experience across five lines of business: facilitation and training, marketing, public relations, crisis communications, and digital media. Chartwell's customized services and dynamic team ensure client goals are met with creative, authentic, and compelling strategies that deliver results. Established in 2002, Chartwell has worked with various industries and has divisions focused on healthcare, financial, education, and economic development.

Chartwell Agency has earned many prestigious industry and workplace awards, including national and international recognition from the Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards, Service Industry Advertising Awards, MarCom Awards, ISHMPR Pinnacle Awards, MAC Awards, dotCOM Awards, Hermes Creative Awards, Viddy Awards, eHealthcare Leadership Awards, and AAF Northern Illinois American Advertising Awards.

Media Contact

Dani Hartmann, Chartwell Agency, 1 815-282-9976, [email protected], www.chartwellagency.com

SOURCE Chartwell Agency